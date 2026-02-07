Al Nassr Fans Make Feelings Clear on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ongoing Strike

Al Nassr fans pledged their support to superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo after his strike against the club reached its second game.

Despite a stern warning from a Saudi Pro League official, Ronaldo declined to end his strike in time for Friday’s crunch meeting with Al Ittihad, refusing to play as part of wider frustrations with the lack of financial support shown to his side compared with league leaders Al Hilal.

Those in the stands against Al Ittihad made their feelings clear in the seventh minute of the game, holding up cards with Ronaldo’s name and shirt number and chanting the Portugal international’s name.

Al Nassr wanted Ronaldo to end his strike and return for what was a huge fixture in the race for the SPL title. Without their star forward, Al Nassr still secured a 2–0 win thanks to late goals from Sadio Mané and Angelo Gabriel.

Will Ronaldo Play for Al Nassr Again?

Ronaldo has the support of many Al Nassr fans. | Fayez NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

By sitting out the Al Ittihad fixture, Ronaldo made it clear that he would not end his strike simply to help the team. He declined to return against the defending champions while Al Nassr are only one point behind title favorites Al Hilal, much to the frustration of club officials.

Ronaldo is understood to be furious by Al Nassr’s limited January spending, accusing the Public Investment Fund, which holds majority shares in Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and third-placed Al Ahli, of offering more financial support to other clubs.

With the transfer window now closed, Al Nassr cannot make it up to Ronaldo in the market. The chance to sign new players has gone and the team must now compete with Al Hilal with their current resources.

One side will have to back down if there is to be a positive resolution here. Saudi officials made it clear they would not be the ones to bow, telling Ronaldo: “No individual—however significant—determines decisions beyond their own club.”

Could Ronaldo apologize? His contractual obligations to the team may well force him to if he wants to keep pocketing a salary worth a reported £500,000 ($680,000) per day. Without the threat of legal action or an alternative incentive, it’s hard to see Ronaldo accepting defeat here, either.

That all points towards the summer transfer window, when a release clause of £50 million will become active in Ronaldo’s contract. Clubs do not need to trigger that fee if they would rather negotiate a discount with Al Nassr, but it exists as a mechanism to bypass conversations with the Saudi outfit.

If the two parties cannot shake hands before the summer, an exit from Saudi Arabia would appear to be incredibly likely. A return to Europe has been touted, while clubs in Major League Soccer are known admirers, but a switch to the United States comes with its own major obstacles.

