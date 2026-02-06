Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Stinging Warning Over Ongoing Al Nassr Dispute

A Saudi Pro League spokesperson has warned Cristiano Ronaldo that he cannot use his status as the league’s biggest name to influence Al Nassr’s off-field business.

Ronaldo has gone on strike in protest of Al Nassr’s underwhelming recruitment during a January transfer window in which Al Hilal, also owned by the Public Investment Fund, recruited aggressively in pursuit of the league title. The acquisition of Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, tipped him over the edge.

Having failed to use his influence to block the transfer, Ronaldo has since refused to play for Al Nassr and is now thought to be considering a departure from Saudi Arabia at the end of the season once the World Cup is out of the way.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules,” said an official league statement sent to BBC Sport. “Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club’s growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual—however significant—determines decisions beyond their own club.

“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.”

Saudi Pro League Looking to Make Statement

Ronaldo is stuck in an uncomfortable situation. | Fayez NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

Al Nassr face Al Ittihad on Friday in a huge game which could have significant ramifications on their title hopes. As it stands, Ronaldo’s involvement in the fixture is far from certain.

Club officials hope Ronaldo recognizes the significance of the fixture and puts his issues aside, although reports suggest he is prepared to stand by his frustrations and sit out a second consecutive fixture.

While there will obviously be plenty of underlying tension, Ronaldo’s status as arguably the biggest name in the sport means the door will be open for him to return to competitive action as soon as he chooses—even if the uncertainty over his future would remain.

The challenge for Saudi officials is navigating this obstacle in their relationship with Ronaldo at a time in which they are still searching for global validation.

Big Name Exits Suggest Major Work Still to Be Done

João Cancelo engineered a move back to Barcelona. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

The 2025–26 season has been a bruising one for the Saudi Pro League. The finances on offer have ensured a steady stream of incomings, but big names like N’Golo Kanté, João Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Jhon Durán, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabri Veiga and Allan Saint-Maximin have all opted to walk away from a league clearly yet to convince of its credentials.

Ronaldo occupies a bracket of his own and bowing to his demands would do significant damage to the league’s reputation, even if refusing to do so puts his continuation in the Middle East at risk.

Amidst Ronaldo’s strike are his legal obligations to Al Nassr. While he cannot be physically forced to play, he does have an obligation to make himself available for selection by the club that pays his mammoth wages.

If Ronaldo does not stand down soon, the issue could escalate into a legal battle which would undoubtedly push the 41-year-old closer to the exit door.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION