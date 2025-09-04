Alejandro Balde: Barcelona Confirm Injury, Potential Absence Length Revealed
The first international break of the 2025–26 season started on the wrong foot for Barcelona, with news that Alejandro Balde suffered a hamstring injury during a training session with the club.
The Catalan giants released a statement on Wednesday saying Balde had picked up a “slight injury” to his left hamstring and his recovery time will depend on how he progresses.
Various Spanish outlets, including MARCA and Mundo Deportivo, report the 21-year-old left back will be sidelined for three to four weeks. If this timeline is correct, Balde would be sidelined for Barça’s first two home games of the season against Valencia and Getafe, plus their Champions League clasi with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.
This is not the first time Balde has been hindered by hamstring injuries. Last season, an issue with the same left hamstring saw him miss the Copa del Rey final and he could only watch from the stands as Barcelona lost in the Champions League semifinals to Inter Milan.
A year earlier, Balde tore his right hamstring in January and was sidelined for the final five months of the 2023–24 season after undergoing surgery.
It’s a brutal blow for Barcelona in the early season but more so for Balde, who after such a promising and rapid breakout as a teenager hasn’t been able to feature regularly over the past two years.
The Catalans will feel lucky to have been able to secure the registration of Gerard Martín on the days leading up to the end of the transfer window. The 23-year-old left back is the obvious candidate to fill-in for Balde during his absence.
La Masia youngster Jofre Torrents impressed in preseason and made his official debut in Barcelona’s season opener vs. Mallorca. The 18-year-old could be in for more playing time as Martín’s backup while Balde is on the mend.
Balde had started all three of Barcelona’s games this season. He’ll now once again look to return as soon as possible and hope that this latest setback is the last so that he can fully reach his potential as one of the world’s best in his position.