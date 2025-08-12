Alejandro Garnacho ‘Issues Ultimatum’ to Man Utd Over Chelsea Transfer
Alejandro Garnacho has warned Manchester United that he is prepared to sit on the sidelines for the 2025–26 season if he is not granted a transfer to Chelsea, a report has claimed.
Garnacho is free to leave United this summer after clashing with manager Ruben Amorim and Chelsea, who explored a January swoop for the Argentina international, have ramped up their interest in a summer deal.
Personal terms are believed to have been agreed between Chelsea and Garnacho, who has made it clear he wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Reports have gone as far as to state the 21-year-old is expecting to join Chelsea before the window closes.
Garnacho’s desire to join Chelsea is so strong that, according to Fabrizio Romano, he has challenged United to strike a deal with the Blues or he will spend the upcoming campaign on the sidelines, refusing to consider a move to any other club.
United are prepared to sell Garnacho, but a fresh update from Romano has revealed their refusal to entertain swap deals. Chelsea have proposed sending any of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga to Old Trafford but the Red Devils want a cash-only sale.
A price tag of £50 million ($67.2 million) has been set by United, but Chelsea are thought to be pursuing a deal closer to the £30 million mark.
Garnacho’s apparent refusal to entertain other offers undoubtedly works in Chelsea’s favour. United have already settled for a loan exit for Marcus Rashford and may be forced to lower their demands to raise funds after spending over £200 million on the attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško.
Chelsea are also exploring a deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, likely alongside Garnacho, and may benefit from the Bundesliga side’s interest in re-signing Nkunku as part of the agreement.