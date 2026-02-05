‘What I Can Say’—Alexis Mac Allister’s Agent Responds to Real Madrid Transfer Links

Alexis Mac Allister remains “very happy” at Liverpool amid reported interest in the Argentine midfielder from Real Madrid, his father and agent has confirmed.

Mac Allister is believed to have been a target for Carlo Ancelotti prior to his departure from Madrid last May, but could now also be a more feasible option for the club over what are considered financially “impossible” pursuits of preferred duo Vitinha and Enzo Fernández.

In response, Carlos Mac Allister has told winwin: “What I can say at the moment is that Alexis is focused on Liverpool and the current season.

“Alexis is very happy and very comfortable with Liverpool.”

The original report had suggested that Real Madrid didn’t actively pursue or “fully explore” a deal for Mac Allister, but were at least given “positive feedback” from his entourage.

The statement from Mac Allister Sr. doesn’t directly contest that, only underlining his professional commitment to Liverpool while the season is ongoing and the transfer window is closed.

Might he be open to it if an offer from the Spanish capital does materialise in a few months?

Alexis Mac Allister: Stay at Liverpool or Push for Real Madrid?

The reason Mac Allister is viewed as a more realistic target for Real Madrid than either Vitinha or Fernández is the length of his contract compared to theirs.

Vitinha signed fresh terms with Paris Saint-Germain last year until 2029, while Fernández is locked in with Chelsea for another six years to 2032. Neither is likely to be available for anything less than nine figures due to their respective clubs holding all the power.

Mac Allister’s Liverpool contract will conversely have two years left to go at the end of this season, typically when clubs begin to think about what comes next.

Mac Allister was Player of the Match against Real Madrid earlier this season. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Liverpool are known to ideally begin contract extension talks for their leading players two years out from expiry, which is not what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In that particular fumble, the metaphorical can ended up being kicked down that road because of uncertainty in 2023 about Jürgen Klopp’s future and, by the time Liverpool were ready to come to the table, the right back was already having his head turned by Real Madrid.

At the age of 27, Mac Allister is aware that this is the stage of his career where he either recommits to Liverpool with a new contract—perhaps to 2030—or challenges himself to make a blockbuster move to an even bigger stage, knowing that the opportunity likely won’t come back around.

Either way, it should be the best-paid contract of his career.

