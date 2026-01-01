SI

Alisson Chasing Famous Liverpool Milestone Against Leeds

Three points would serve as a huge boost to Liverpool’s Champions League ambitions.

Tom Gott

Alisson could write his name into Premier League history.
Alisson could write his name into Premier League history. / Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will hope Thursday’s meeting with Leeds United produces the solitary clean sheet he needs to reach 100 in the Premier League.

The Reds made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in history when he arrived from Roma in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £66.8 million ($89.9 million), but he held that title for a matter of weeks before Chelsea’s £72 million acquisition of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

While Kepa has struggled under the weight of that reputation, Alisson has flourished at Anfield. Widely hailed as one of the world’s best goalkeepers during his Liverpool tenure and currently sits on 99 clean sheets from 242 Premier League appearances.

Just one more would take him up to the century, joining just 17 other goalkeepers to ever reach that milestone.

Liverpool have only ever had one other goalkeeper reach 100 clean sheets in the Premier League era. Flying the flag is Pepe Reina, who ended his time at the club with 136 in 297 outings.

Goalkeepers With 100 Premier League Clean Sheets

Pepe Reina celebrating.
Pepe Reina hit a century of clean sheets after playing for Liverpool. / Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Player

Clean Sheets

Total Apps

Petr Čech

202

443

David James

169

572

Mark Schwarzer

152

514

David De Gea

147

415

David Seaman

141

344

Nigel Martyn

137

372

Pepe Reina

136

297

Edwin van der Sar

132

313

Tim Howard

132

399

Brad Friedel

132

450

Peter Schmeichel

128

310

Joe Hart

127

340

Hugo Lloris

127

361

Ederson*

122

276

Shay Given

113

451

Jussi Jääskeläinen

108

436

Thomas Sørensen

107

364

*Accurate as of Jan 1. 2026.

In wider Liverpool history, only four other players have ever reached 100 clean sheets for the Reds in the league.

Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar both join Reina in the 100-club, but it was Irishman Elisha Scott who was the first to reach that mark during his second stint at the club from 1919–34.

It would be a welcome milestone for Alisson, but the Brazilian stopper may see more value in three points against Leeds. Poor results for those teams around them in the Premier League standings have handed Liverpool an opportunity to cement themselves in the top four.

Arne Slot’s side head into the game sitting fourth, seven points behind Aston Villa and two ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester United, having played one game fewer than all three of those teams.

