Alisson Chasing Famous Liverpool Milestone Against Leeds
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will hope Thursday’s meeting with Leeds United produces the solitary clean sheet he needs to reach 100 in the Premier League.
The Reds made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in history when he arrived from Roma in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £66.8 million ($89.9 million), but he held that title for a matter of weeks before Chelsea’s £72 million acquisition of Kepa Arrizabalaga.
While Kepa has struggled under the weight of that reputation, Alisson has flourished at Anfield. Widely hailed as one of the world’s best goalkeepers during his Liverpool tenure and currently sits on 99 clean sheets from 242 Premier League appearances.
Just one more would take him up to the century, joining just 17 other goalkeepers to ever reach that milestone.
Liverpool have only ever had one other goalkeeper reach 100 clean sheets in the Premier League era. Flying the flag is Pepe Reina, who ended his time at the club with 136 in 297 outings.
Goalkeepers With 100 Premier League Clean Sheets
Player
Clean Sheets
Total Apps
Petr Čech
202
443
David James
169
572
Mark Schwarzer
152
514
David De Gea
147
415
David Seaman
141
344
Nigel Martyn
137
372
Pepe Reina
136
297
Edwin van der Sar
132
313
Tim Howard
132
399
Brad Friedel
132
450
Peter Schmeichel
128
310
Joe Hart
127
340
Hugo Lloris
127
361
Ederson*
122
276
Shay Given
113
451
Jussi Jääskeläinen
108
436
Thomas Sørensen
107
364
*Accurate as of Jan 1. 2026.
In wider Liverpool history, only four other players have ever reached 100 clean sheets for the Reds in the league.
Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar both join Reina in the 100-club, but it was Irishman Elisha Scott who was the first to reach that mark during his second stint at the club from 1919–34.
It would be a welcome milestone for Alisson, but the Brazilian stopper may see more value in three points against Leeds. Poor results for those teams around them in the Premier League standings have handed Liverpool an opportunity to cement themselves in the top four.
Arne Slot’s side head into the game sitting fourth, seven points behind Aston Villa and two ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester United, having played one game fewer than all three of those teams.