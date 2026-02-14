Alvaro Arbeloa Reveals Real Madrid’s Final Kylian Mbappe Decision for Real Sociedad

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has confirmed Kylian Mbappé is in contention to feature in Saturday’s meeting with Real Sociedad.

The Frenchman twice sat out training this week after complaining of knee discomfort—a lingering complication from the issue he suffered back in December—but was spotted back in action on Friday.

“Kylian is fine,” Arbeloa assured reporters. “He has trained with the group and is available for the game.”

AS go as far as to state Mbappé is expected to start Saturday’s game against Sociedad, which could actually take Madrid top of La Liga. Current leaders Barcelona are not in action until Monday’s short trip to Girona.

Real Madrid Still Missing Big Names

Jude Bellingham suffered a nasty hamstring injury. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Mbappé’s availability comes as an obvious boost to Arbeloa, who is also expected to be able to call upon center back Raúl Asencio, who had been sidelined through illness.

Indeed, Madrid’s injury woes do not appear particularly severe on paper. The club have struggled horribly with fitness problems over the past 12 months but head into Saturday’s game with just three players unavailable.

Unfortunately for Arbeloa, some of those out of action are among the squad’s biggest names.

The biggest issue to address is the absence of midfielder Jude Bellingham, who suffered a nasty hamstring injury. Initial estimates have Bellingham returning early next month, although some reports have claimed the England international may not be back on the pitch until April.

Brazil winger Rodrygo is also unavailable, forcing Arbeloa to adjust his preferred system. Gonzalo García has filled in both at striker and on the right wing, with Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Díaz also needed.

Meanwhile, versatile defender Éder Militão remains out of action through injury.

Arbeloa Looking to Send a Statement Against Sociedad

Álvaro Arbeloa hopes to ramp up the pressure. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

The narratives surrounding Clásico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona could hardly have been more different this season. The Blaugrana have been hailed as potential European champions, while Madrid, who sacked previous manager Xabi Alonso last month, are being painted as a laughing stock. Just one point separates them in La Liga.

Barcelona’s confidence is on the floor after a bruising 4–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal—a fixture which pushed their next La Liga outing back to Monday.

Madrid can climb above their arch rivals on Saturday with a victory, which would heap the pressure on Hansi Flick’s side as they search for an immediate response to their poorest showing of the season.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE