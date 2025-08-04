Andre Onana Injury Update Details Targeted Man Utd Return Date
André Onana is targeting the start of the Premier League campaign for his Manchester United return as the Cameroon international recovers from a hamstring injury.
The goalkeeper missed all of the Premier League Summer Series after suffering the injury in July. Ruben Amorim used Altay Bayındır and Tom Heaton during the U.S. tour as the Red Devils went unbeaten across three games against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton.
Onana caught up with Tim Howard on NBC Sports and Sky Sports before their Summer Series finale against Everton in Atlanta to discuss his fitness levels and when he could return.
“I feel good, I feel great. It’s been a few difficult weeks but yeah, hopefully, I will be back for the start of the season. I’m enjoying the training with my guys and we are looking forward [to the start of the season],” the goalkeeper said.
Onana, 29-years-old, has been scrutinised since his arrival under former manager Erik ten Hag. His Man Utd future has been called into question this summer given links to Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martínez. Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens has also publicly stated the club’s interest in his services.
Man Utd failed to keep a clean sheet in all three of their preseason games in the U.S. conceding four goals across four games. Until a replacement arrives Onana is the perceived starter. The eventual return of Lisandro Martinez and a full summer of training should bode well for a defence that conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last campaign. Onana finished tied for seventh for the most clean sheets in the league, level with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.
Given Bayındır’s workload against West Ham and Everton, if Onana is not fit to start against Arsenal at Old Trafford the Turkish goalkeeper could be given the nod.