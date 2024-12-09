Angel City Parts Ways With Head Coach Becki Tweed
It's all change in Los Angeles.
On Monday, Angel City FC announced that the club had parted ways with head coach Becki Tweed. The Englishwoman joined ACFC as an assistant coach in 2023 and then was elevated to interim head coach midway through the '23 season.
After being named interim head coach, Tweed led the team to an extraordinary 11-game unbeaten streak, which propelled ACFC to make the playoffs for the first time in club history. Tweed was then officially named head coach ahead of the 2024 season.
Tweed departs Los Angeles with an NWSL regular season record of 13-14-10.
"Becki has been an integral part of Angel City FC, demonstrating an exceptional work ethic, a deep care for her staff and players, and an unwavering desire to learn and grow,” said ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. “Her commitment to personal and professional development reflects Becki’s dedication to the game and ability to positively influence those around her.
“Despite the challenges and results of a tough season, Becki’s resilience and determination leave a lasting impression,” continued Wilson. “She departs ACFC well-respected, and we have no doubt wherever she lands next, her talents and character will make a significant impact. We thank Becki for her contributions over the past two seasons and wish her the very best in her journey ahead."
Tweed's departure is the second major move at ACFC in the past few days. On Dec. 5, the club parted ways with general manager Angela Hucles Mangano who had been with the club since 2021.
Both moves come in the wake of Willow Bay and Bob Iger purchasing a majority stake in the club for $250 million last July. The new ownership group has promised to retool a former Los Angeles Rams training facility for ACFC as part of their investment strategy for the club.
Eleri Earnshaw will act as interim head coach, while the search for a new head coach will commence immediately. ACFC is one of three NWSL clubs currently without a head coach, the others being San Diego Wave FC and the Houston Dash.