Ante Budimir: Osasuna Chief Issues Clear Response to Real Madrid Interest
Osasuna sporting director Braulio Vázquez has denied reports suggesting that Real Madrid have made contact with the Pamplona club over a transfer for Ante Budimir.
Budimir produced several mediocre goalscoring returns early in his Osasuna career but has exploded into life over the past two seasons. The 33-year-old forward managed an eye-catching 24 strikes in all competitions last term, six more than he produced in 2023–24.
The Croatia international’s efforts helped Osasuna finish ninth and almost qualify for the Europa Conference League, with shock reports having recently suggested that Real Madrid are interested in signing the veteran.
Budimir reportedly has a release clause in his contract of just €8 million ($9.4 million) for European clubs, with the forward viewed as a cheap back-up option to Kylian Mbappé for Los Blancos.
However, Osasuna chief Vázquez has rebuffed speculation over Budimir during the recent unveiling of the club’s new manager Alessio Lisci, simply stating: “Real Madrid haven’t called.”
Speaking about a host of wanted players in the Osasuna squad, including Budimir, Vázquez added: “Some clubs have called, not just the agent. We have refused to discuss them.”
While Budimir is unlikely to be a signing that would get pulses racing in Madrid, he could be a clever piece of business similar to that which Los Blancos conducted in signing Joselu on loan for the 2023–24 season.
Mbappé managed a record-breaking debut season despite Madrid’s struggles last season, scoring 43 times in 56 matches across all competitions. But he needs help moving forward and his current replacement, Endrick, has proven unable to provide consistent goalscoring cover.
Budimir, who scored against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in La Liga last season, could be an unorthodox but effective solution for Xabi Alonso.