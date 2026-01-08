‘Movie Stuff’—Antoine Semenyo Farewell Hailed As Transfer ‘Finalised’
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has suggested Antoine Semenyo’s last-minute winner against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday will be his last act for the club, with Manchester City reported to have finalised an agreement to sign the winger.
City moved early in the January window to fend off competition from Liverpool and Manchester United, but were made to wait until after Bournemouth’s 3–2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, in which Semenyo struck a 95th-minute winner.
The Athletic report that Semenyo will now head for a medical with City, who have negotiated themselves a deal which does not require them to trigger his release clause of £65 million ($87.6 million).
A 24-month payment plan has been agreed which will see City pay a guaranteed £62.5 million and £1.5 million in bonuses, while a promise of 10% of the profit of any future sale could see Bournemouth earn more than his initial release clause in the long run.
“If that is to be his last involvement for Bournemouth there is no better way for it to go,” teammate Marcus Tavernier told Sky Sports. “That was the type of stuff you write in movies and no man deserves it more than him.”
Iraola suggested the goal would be Semenyo’s parting gift, adding: “It’s not easy to do what he has done. Most players would have acted differently.
“He never found excuses. He was ready to give what we needed. We could keep him until the last second and it is fair that he leaves with the feeling he has at the end. With the reception of the supporters, and all this. I am very happy for him.”
Late Liverpool Hijack Claims Dismissed
Since City’s concrete interest was established towards the end of December, a switch to the Etihad has always been billed as the most likely outcome, although murmurs of a possible hijack from Liverpool have never disappeared.
After the final whistle on Wednesday, Jamie Redknapp used his appearance on Sky Sports to further stoke the speculation with a claim of an 11th-hour approach from Liverpool.
“Everyone thinks it’s a foregone conclusion but I’m not so sure. I’m hearing Liverpool have come in,” Redknapp said.
“I’m not saying it’s Sky Sports breaking news but I’ve heard tonight it might not be the foregone conclusion that everyone’s talking about, him having a medical at Man City … there might still be a little twist.”
Ultimately, there is not expected to be any twist. City have scheduled a medical for Semenyo, who is now heading up to Manchester to put the finishing touches on what will be among the most expensive deals of the January window.