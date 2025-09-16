Antonio Conte Delivers Man Utd Jibe After Rasmus Hojlund’s Napoli Debut
Antonio Conte couldn’t help but poke fun at Manchester United following Rasmus Højlund’s stellar debut for the defending Serie A champions.
Despite his vocal desire to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United, Højlund found himself left out of Ruben Amorim’s plans for the 2025–26 season. The striker was overlooked in the Red Devils’ opening three Premier League matches, pushing him toward an exit before the summer transfer window closed.
Højlund completed a deadline day move to Napoli, joining the Italian outfit on loan for an initial fee of €6 million (£5.2 million, $7 million). The deal includes an obligatory purchase clause worth a reported €44 million (£38 million, $51.8 million) in 2026 if Napoli qualify for the Champions League.
The Denmark international got the nod in Napoli’s first match back from the September international break and found the back of the net just 14 minutes into his debut. Højlund’s goal went on to be the match winner in his new club’s 3–1 victory over Fiorentina.
After the match, Conte spoke with the media and reflected on Højlund’s move to Italy, thanking Manchester United for another player that could go on and potentially help help Napoli win silverware.
“Højlund is only 22. We signed him from Manchester United after seeing the luck [Scott] McTominay brought us,” the former Chelsea boss joked.
Scott McTominay bid farewell to Manchester United after 22 years with the club to join Napoli in Aug. 2024. The Scotland international helped the Red Devils win two Carabao Cups, an FA Cup and the Europa League before making the move to Serie A.
The 28-year-old quickly elevated his game under Conte, though, becoming an integral part of Napoli’s 2024–25 Serie A-winning campaign. McTominay’s debut season with the Italian giants was so impressive it earned him a nomination for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
Højlund will hope to follow a similar path to reinvigorate his career. The forward struggled to live up to the hype of his initial €75 million (£65 million, $87.9 million) transfer to Manchester United, scoring just 26 goals in 95 appearances for the English outfit.
Now, with the faith of a new manager and a change of scenery, Højlund is embarking on a new chapter of his career.
“I’ve only known [Conte] for three days, but he’s a very direct coach, with whom I have a good rapport,” Højlund said to DAZN after his debut.
“I’m still young and have a lot to learn. I’ve struggled at times in some groups, but here I’ve felt at ease straight away. It’s been a great start.”