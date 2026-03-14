Why Lionel Messi Isn’t Playing for Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC

Inter Miami will not feature Lionel Messi for Saturday’s road match against Charlotte FC.

Manager Javier Mascherano decided to give rest to the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner along with Rodrigo De Paul, according to reports from Claro Sports reporter José Armando on X. Neither player will be on the bench either, as they did not travel with the team to North Carolina.

Mascherano’s precautionary choice will leave the throngs of fans at the 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium disappointed, not only for the missed opportunity to see the international superstar, but also because Messi is just a single goal away from hitting the 900 career mark, a historic milestone achieved only once before by Messi’s former La Liga rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 965 career goals now.

Messi and De Paul rest in preparation for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 against Nashville SC, after a scoreless draw on Wednesday.

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