Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina visit Uruguay looking to virtually secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Roberto Casillas

Julián Álvarez (right) will have the bulk of the attacking responsibilities for Argentina.
The reigning FIFA World Cup champions continue their title defense when they visit Uruguay in the Conmebol qualifiers, looking to get ever closer to clinching a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

The Estadio Centenario, venue of the first-ever World Cup in 1930, will host the Clásico del Río de la Plata between the top two teams in the South American qualifiers. Argentina have a commanding five point lead over Uruguay, but Marcelo Bielsa's side already defeated La Albiceleste in the reverse fixture at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera in Buenos Aires in November.

A win against Uruguay would all but secure Argentina's place in the 2026 World Cup, if they follow that up with a victory over bitter rivals Brazil next Sunday, then La Albiceleste will mathematically qualify for next summer's big dance.

Lionel Scaloni's men will play two Clásico's with a depleted squad, especially in attack. Scaloni will have to work around the absences of Lautaro Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso, Paulo Dybala and the biggest one of all: Lionel Messi.

With qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at touching distance, here's how Argentina could lineup vs. Uruguay on Friday, Mar. 21.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay (4-3-3)

GK: Emiliano Martínez—El Dibu keeps his spot between the sticks.

RB: Nahuel Molina—Gonzalo Montiel's injury all but guarantees Molina's spot in the XI.

CB: Cristian Romero—El Cuti recovered in time for the international action and will retain his usual place in the middle of defense.

CB: Nicolás Otamendi—The veteran center back will captain Argentina in Messi's absence.

LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—With Tagliafico on the left, Argentina's back line picks itself.

CM: Leandro Paredes—Rodrigo De Paul is not at 100% and Scaloni might decide to save him for the clash vs. Brazil.

CM: Enzo Fernández—The Chelsea man must be cautious since he's one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Like his fellow Premier League midfielder, Mac Allister is at risk of missing the match vs. Brazil if he picks up a yellow card.

RW: Giuliano Simeone—Injuries in attack open an opportunity for Simeone to get his first start for La Albiceleste's senior team.

LW: Nicolás González—The Juventus man will feature for Argentina for the first time since September of last year.

ST: Julián Álvarez—Álvarez will lead the line in Martínez's absence, hoping to score his 12th goal for Argentina.

Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe.

