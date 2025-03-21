Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
The reigning FIFA World Cup champions continue their title defense when they visit Uruguay in the Conmebol qualifiers, looking to get ever closer to clinching a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
The Estadio Centenario, venue of the first-ever World Cup in 1930, will host the Clásico del Río de la Plata between the top two teams in the South American qualifiers. Argentina have a commanding five point lead over Uruguay, but Marcelo Bielsa's side already defeated La Albiceleste in the reverse fixture at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera in Buenos Aires in November.
A win against Uruguay would all but secure Argentina's place in the 2026 World Cup, if they follow that up with a victory over bitter rivals Brazil next Sunday, then La Albiceleste will mathematically qualify for next summer's big dance.
Lionel Scaloni's men will play two Clásico's with a depleted squad, especially in attack. Scaloni will have to work around the absences of Lautaro Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso, Paulo Dybala and the biggest one of all: Lionel Messi.
With qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at touching distance, here's how Argentina could lineup vs. Uruguay on Friday, Mar. 21.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay (4-3-3)
GK: Emiliano Martínez—El Dibu keeps his spot between the sticks.
RB: Nahuel Molina—Gonzalo Montiel's injury all but guarantees Molina's spot in the XI.
CB: Cristian Romero—El Cuti recovered in time for the international action and will retain his usual place in the middle of defense.
CB: Nicolás Otamendi—The veteran center back will captain Argentina in Messi's absence.
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—With Tagliafico on the left, Argentina's back line picks itself.
CM: Leandro Paredes—Rodrigo De Paul is not at 100% and Scaloni might decide to save him for the clash vs. Brazil.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The Chelsea man must be cautious since he's one yellow card away from a one-match ban.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Like his fellow Premier League midfielder, Mac Allister is at risk of missing the match vs. Brazil if he picks up a yellow card.
RW: Giuliano Simeone—Injuries in attack open an opportunity for Simeone to get his first start for La Albiceleste's senior team.
LW: Nicolás González—The Juventus man will feature for Argentina for the first time since September of last year.
ST: Julián Álvarez—Álvarez will lead the line in Martínez's absence, hoping to score his 12th goal for Argentina.