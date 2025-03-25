Argentina vs. Brazil: How La Albiceleste Can Qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Argentina can become the next team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Brazil at Mâs Monumental Stadium.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup might still be over a year away, but teams across the globe are already securing their spots in soccer's biggest competition. Along with the three host nations, the United States, Canada and Mexico, Japan and New Zealand are the only two teams to punch their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
La Albiceleste are looking to become the sixth country officially headed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Brazil are standing in their way. The two CONMEBOL powerhouses, featuring a combined XI of stars like Emiliano Martínez, Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior, are set to clash in the biggest match of the March international break.
The specific result after 90 minutes could secure Argentina's place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Argentina need just one of the following two results on Mar. 25 to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Mar. 25:
- Uruguay defeats Bolivia
- Argentina manages a draw or victory against Brazil
Argentina can punch their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup before they even face off against Brazil. Four hours before kick off in Buenos Aires, Bolivia host Uruguay in a CONMEBOL qualifier; if Uruguay come out victorious, then La Albiceleste are officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Collecting zero points against Uruguay means Bolivia would remain in seventh place of the CONMEBOL standings with only 13 points. Argentina's 15-point gap ahead of Bolivia makes it impossible for the reigning FIFA World Cup winners to fall out of the top six qualification spots with only four qualifiers remaining by the end of the night.
Even if La Celeste do not wind up defeating Bolivia, Argentina can still secure their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a positive result against Brazil. All Lionel Scaloni's men need is a draw against the Seleção to become the next team to qualify for the biggest tournament in soccer.
Should both Uruguay and Argentina suffer defeats, then La Albiceleste will have to wait until the June international break to officially qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.