Argentina vs. Zambia—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Argentina rounds off its adjusted slate of March internationals by welcoming Zambia to Buenos Aires for the very first time.

The world champions were meant to take part in the second iteration of La Finalissima against Spain this month, but the fixture, hosted in Qatar, was cancelled as a result of the war in Iran.

The decision not to reschedule or change the location of the aforementioned contest forced the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to scramble. The best they could muster were a pair of friendlies against tame African opposition, although Lionel Scaloni’s side didn’t blow Mauritania away on Thursday evening.

They coasted after racing into a 2–0 lead through strikes from Enzo Fernández and Nico Paz, with the visitors scoring a very late consolation.

Argentinian soccer is now preparing for what has the potential to be Lionel Messi’s final outing for the national team on home soil. Messi, who spearheaded their glorious triumph in Qatar, has not yet decided whether he’ll be involved at the World Cup this summer, but that tournament will almost certainly be his final experience with La Albiceleste should he opt in.

Thus, it could be an emotional night against Zambia, who have never visited Argentina and are currently ranked 91st in the world by FIFA.

Argentina vs. Zambia Score Prediction

Messi Shines on Potential Farewell

Is this a farewell game for the GOAT? | Roberto Tuero/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

It’s likely to be all about Messi on Tuesday night, even if the greatest to ever do it decides to play at this summer’s World Cup, where Argentina will be defending its crown.

Scaloni’s side somewhat underwhelmed against distinctly inferior opposition last time out, and they’ll be desperate to put on a show at La Bombonera against a Zambia outfit that must be thrilled to have been gifted such an opportunity.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions have been in a constant state of plight since, failing to make the knockout stages in the three tournaments for which they’ve qualified. Avram Grant’s reign ultimately failed to deliver, and they’re now led by Moses Sichone.

Huge gulf in quality : Those in attendance on Tuesday evening will have little idea about any of the Zambian players, with only a couple competing in Europe’s premier divisions. There’s a reason they’re ranked 91st in the world, and have miserably failed at AFCON since their 2012 triumph.

: Those in attendance on Tuesday evening will have little idea about any of the Zambian players, with only a couple competing in Europe’s premier divisions. There’s a reason they’re ranked 91st in the world, and have miserably failed at AFCON since their 2012 triumph. Messi’s farewell : There’s simply no way the greatest soccer player to ever do it won’t light up La Bombonera on his potential farewell. Messi may no longer be the most important cog in Scaloni’s well-oiled machine, but he’s proven at the age of 38 that he’s still pretty special. Messi has dazzled his way past much sterner defenses in recent years than what he’ll come up against on Tuesday.

: There’s simply no way the greatest soccer player to ever do it won’t light up La Bombonera on his potential farewell. Messi may no longer be the most important cog in Scaloni’s well-oiled machine, but he’s proven at the age of 38 that he’s still pretty special. Messi has dazzled his way past much sterner defenses in recent years than what he’ll come up against on Tuesday. Putting things right: Argentina’s preparations for this summer’s tournament have been sub-optimal, given the level of opposition they’ve faced since CONMEBOL qualifying drew to a close. Scaloni’s side sauntered through much of Thursday’s win over Mauritania, with many leaving rather underwhelmed, so the world champions will be out to impress against Zambia to ripen expectations ahead of this summer’s tournament.

Prediction: Argentina 4–0 Zambia

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Zambia

This could be Lionel Messi’s last game on Argentinian soil. | FotMob

Scaloni used 19 players in the 2–1 win over Mauritania, and there should be plenty of rotation again on Tuesday evening.

Messi featured off the bench last time out, playing the second half, but the all-time great will return to Scaloni’s starting lineup for what could be his final appearance for the national team on Argentinian soil. Julian Álvarez will most likely be his partner in attack, with Inter’s Lautaro Martínez unavailable this month through injury.

Giuliano Simeone deserves another run out down the right-hand side, while Scaloni should want to see what he has in left back Valentín Barco, who made the squad amid an excellent campaign in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg.

It’s an area of the pitch where Argentina appears slightly weak heading into the World Cup, but Barco has the potential to emerge as the starter.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Mauritania (4-4-2): Martínez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Barco; Simeone, De Paul, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, Alvarez.

Zambia Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Zambia takes on Argentina for the very first time. | FotMob

Patson Daka, Pascal Phiri and David Simukonda joined up with the Zambian squad a little late, but they’ve each had ample time to prepare for Tuesday night’s game in Buenos Aires.

Daka is perhaps the most recognisable name at Sichone’s disposal, having played in the Premier League with Leicester City. He’s already Zambia’s all-time leading goalscorer, boasting a record of 21 goals in 46 caps.

The Leicester striker may be joined by Lecce‘s Lameck Banda, who collapsed on the pitch against Napoli earlier this month but made a swift recovery and was back in action the following week. He’s had his injury issues this season, but can be an explosive forward option who could test this Argentinian defense in transition.

Zambia should also have players currently plying their trade for the likes of Hibernian and Cagliari on display in Buenos Aires.

Zambia predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-4-2): Chooma; M. Banda, Phiri, Kanda, Hamansenya; Siankombo, Bwembya, Chaiwa, Liteta; Daka, L. Banda.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Zambia Kick Off?

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Alberto José Armando

: Estadio Alberto José Armando Date : Tuesday, March 31 / Wednesday, April 1

: Tuesday, March 31 / Wednesday, April 1 Kick-off Time: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT / 12:15 a.m. BST (April 1)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Zambia on TV, Live Stream

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