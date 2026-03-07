Arne Slot Delivers Alexis Mac Allister Update After Wolves Injury

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has eased fears over an injury to midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after his late withdrawal against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Having impressed at the base of midfield, Mac Allister was on the wrong end of a tough challenge from Hwang Hee-chan which appeared to leave him with a knee problem. After on-field treatment, the Argentina international limped off to the bench.

It looked like a potentially nasty problem for Mac Allister but, when asked whether the midfielder was alright, Slot assured fans: “I think so, yes.”

Liverpool Midfield Finally Flexes Its Quality

Liverpool were good value for their victory. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The return of the in-form Florian Wirtz from injury was a huge boost for Liverpool but, for the first time in a while, the Reds did not actually need their expensive German star.

Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch both impressed at the base of midfield and, further forward, there were impressive performances from both Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones. Teenage winger Rio Ngumoha stole the show and was unfortunate not to join his teammates on the score sheet.

Wirtz’s introduction off the bench leaves Liverpool’s midfield in a nice spot, overflowing with confident stars as they prepare for the brutal test of a trip to Türkiye to face Galatasaray in midweek.

Cody Gakpo Fails to Impress Once Again

Cody Gakpo remains firmly under pressure. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The adjuration surrounding teenage phenom Ngumoha came amid a wave of frustration towards the man who has been keeping him out of the team this season, Dutch international Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo was tasked with filling in as a central striker against Wolves, and he looked exactly like a player challenged to play in an unfamiliar position. The problem, however, is that can be said for a lot of his starts as a left winger this season as well.

If a number of Liverpool’s attack-minded stars can build form, Slot’s hand may soon be forced. Wirtz will return to the starting lineup soon enough and a spot alongside Salah and Ngumoha would undoubtedly have fans salivating.

Slot has pleaded for patience when it comes to Ngumoha, only signed this summer and still five months away from his 18th birthday, but performances like this one will only add to the voices urging the manager to take the risk of putting his faith in the talented teenager.

Tuesday’s meeting with Galatasaray may be the first test of Slot’s loyalties towards Gakpo. The Turkish giants are enjoying an excellent season which has already yielded victory over Liverpool, who will be out for revenge this time.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC