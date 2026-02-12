Arne Slot Offers Bleak Verdict on Latest Liverpool Injury

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted he expects Wataru Endo to be out for a “long time” after he suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury in Wednesday’s 1–0 win over Sunderland.

Endo was used as an emergency right back at the Stadium of Light amid Liverpool’s injury crisis but was stretchered off with 20 minutes remaining after making a crucial intervention that denied a possible Sunderland equaliser.

The 33-year-old’s standing foot was caught in the sodden turf as he sought to intercept a cross and despite initially playing on for the resulting corner, Endo was then stretchered off and replaced by the returning Joe Gomez.

“His injury doesn’t look good,” Arne Slot revealed after the game. “I expect him to be out unfortunately for quite a long time again. What a mentality for him as well that things really didn’t look good but he stayed on the pitch and defended one more set piece.”

Slot added: “It’s a serious one. How serious we don’t know yet. He has to be assessed tomorrow. Foot [injury], we don’t know what it is yet, but it will be assessed tomorrow. I assume he will be out for a long time.”

Liverpool Down to the Skeleton Crew

Jeremie Frimpong is among Liverpool’s sidelined defenders. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Liverrpool have been desperately unfortunate with right back injuries this season as Slot’s problem position becomes an even greater issue. Endo only lined up in the role on Wednesday due to Dominik Szoboszlai’s suspension, injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, and a continued lack of trust in Calvin Ramsay.

Bradley will miss the remainder of the season for the Reds and while Frimpong isn’t expected to be out for too much longer, an exact return date is yet to be confirmed.

In more positive news, Gomez made his comeback from injury as Endo’s replacement, although Liverpool can hardly rely on the Englishman’s fitness. With Gomez also required to cover at centre back when necessary, Slot is incredibly short of depth across his depleted defence.

An injury to young summer signing Giovanni Leoni back in September has left Liverpool on the cusp of crisis all season, with Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk having been worked into the ground. Despite a lack of bodies, the Reds opted against signing defensive cover over the January widow—although they did complete a summer transfer for Jérémy Jacquet, who has since suffered a shoulder injury himself at Rennes.

Could Wataru Endo Have Played His Final Liverpool Game?

Wataru Endo appears set for a spell on the sidelines. | Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

The severity of Endo’s issue remains unclear but given he required a stretcher to leave the field and was in visible agony on Wearside, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the veteran sidelined for a lengthy spell.

If Endo was to miss the remainder of the season, then there’s a strong chance that he’s already played his final game for the Reds.

Despite being a reliable servant since his surprise arrival at Anfield, Slot has seldom trusted him to feature in prominent games since taking charge. With his contract expiring in 2027, Liverpool might be keen to upgrade the Japan skipper this summer and cash in on his modest value while they still have the chance.

