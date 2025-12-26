Arne Slot Makes Bold Liverpool Prediction After Miserable Start to Title Defence
Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes “the best is still to come” from his Reds side as he produced the statistics to back up his calls for optimism from the fanbase.
Having exceeded expectations to win last season’s Premier League title, much was expected of Liverpool in 2025–26 even before they embarked on the most expensive transfer window in history to recruit the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. To say things have not gone to plan would be an understatement.
With misfiring superstars and disappointing results, there was even talk of a sacking for Slot just a few weeks ago, although a recent upturn in form saw Liverpool spend Christmas Day in fifth place, level on points with Chelsea above them.
“We are in the position we deserve after the first half of the season,” Slot explained. “I think we should be higher, let that be clear—I was expecting and hoping for us to be higher in the table—but even in the last six games the difference between us and the other team is constantly too small.
“Now we have been a few times a bit lucky with the result and we need to find a situation where we are so much better than the other team that luck or bad luck does not influence it any more.
“I think the games we have lost were unlucky. Referees and set pieces have had an incredible impact on the start of our season, but we should not have that as an excuse. That should not lead to us dropping points. We need to make sure like last season when a lot of decisions went against us as well but it didn’t hurt us.”
Slot: Set Pieces to Blame for Liverpool’s Slow Start
While Slot was prepared to admit Liverpool did not deserve to be in a title race after their slow start, he quickly argued that the Reds have produced the sorts of statistics usually seen in champions-elect and have instead found themselves on the receiving end of some bad luck.
“Players are getting fitter and fitter, not only the ones we brought in but also the ones who missed out in pre-season,” Slot continued. “They are getting used to each other. I think the best is still to come for this team.
“If you look at what has happened in the first half [of the season] then I am not so surprised where we are. If you look at our set-piece balance, there is not one team in the world that is minus eight in set pieces and is still joint-fourth in the league. If you find that team please tell me.
“From open play we are the number-one team in the league for chance creation but I don’t think anyone sees it because I think in general we are criticised a lot. That is true if you simply look at the results, but if you were to exclude the set pieces then the world would look completely different and we would probably be five or six points higher.
“People say: ‘What are you talking about? Set pieces are part of the game.’ Of course it is part of football but it is a different element within the game, you could say. The fundamental is the football itself and set pieces are an add-on. But set pieces have such an immense impact on a football game and also on the league table.”