Arne Slot Confirms Reason for Luis Diaz’s Absence in AC Milan Defeat
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has alarmingly confirmed that Luis Díaz was left out of Saturday’s friendly defeat against AC Milan as a result of the uncertainty that surrounds his future.
Díaz has openly admitted that he is considering his options this summer, with a pursuit early in the transfer window from Barcelona and more recent interest from Bayern Munich.
The Colombian winger has entered the final two years of his contract and this is usually the time Liverpool like to negotiate new deals with their most important players. Failure to do just that led to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s head being turned by Real Madrid, and the Reds were arguably fortunate to convince Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to sign new deals in similar circumstances.
Díaz’s name was absent from the matchday squad ahead of the friendly with Milan in Hong Kong, as was that of Darwin Núñez. The latter has been generally expected to leave this summer, with the likelihood only increasing once Hugo Ekitiké signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for big money, even if an exit is not currently close. But Liverpool staff and fans alike want Díaz to stay.
When Slot was asked about why Díaz didn’t feature against Milan, the Dutchman honestly told reporters it was “due to speculation on his future”.
Díaz hasn’t been shy about talking about his situation in public, making it very clear that nothing has been ruled out, whether that’s a new contract with Liverpool or a transfer elsewhere.
“We are in the midst of negotiations, talking with Liverpool and everyone who is approaching us,” the former Porto star said earlier this month. “I am very calm where I am and very happy. [But I will] make the best decision for me”.
Barcelona have been ruled out of the chase, with the financials a factor, and having since brought in Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United instead. But Bayern remain in the market for a winger after seeing Leroy Sané leave as a free agent, and have had an opening €67.5 million (£58.6 million, $78.8 million) offer turned down. Liverpool want €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.7 million).