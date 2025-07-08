‘Best Decision for Me’—Luis Diaz Delivers Update on Liverpool Future
Liverpool forward Luis Díaz kept his options open while discussing his uncertain future.
The Colombia international’s next move has been one of the most keenly discussed topics this summer. With two years remaining on his Liverpool contract, Díaz has reportedly rejected the club’s first attempts to extend his stay on Merseyside.
There is thought to be interest from Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona sporting director Deco openly named Díaz as a target earlier this summer. The Catalan giants could be even more inclined to pursue the 28-year-old after getting snubbed by Athletic Club forward Nico Williams.
Díaz has remained defiantly unfazed in the face of this mounting speculation. During discussions with a group of Colombian influences, he shrugged: “We are in the midst of negotiations, talking with Liverpool and everyone who is approaching us,” as quoted by AS.
“I am very calm where I am and very happy,” Díaz added, stressing that he will “make the best decision for me”.
Liverpool, for their part, appear to have no intention of parting ways with their versatile forward. It has been claimed that Arne Slot’s side will demand a sum of €80 million (£68.6 million, $94.1 million), yet other outlets question whether any fee would convince Liverpool to lose a player of Díaz’s stature.
Only Mohamed Salah outscored him in last season’s Premier League-winning campaign, while his durability and ability to operate in every position across the frontline ensured that he missed just two league games all term.
Bayern Munich are another side to have been credited with interest in Díaz. The German champions have spent the current off-season swallowing rejections, with both Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams publicly rebuffing their approaches.
There is the very real possibility that Bayern also miss out on Díaz, but the latest reports from BILD at least claim that the winger is himself keen on joining the Bavarians. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß recently confirmed that “the left offensive side will certainly be addressed” this summer, and talks with Liverpool are thought to be ongoing.