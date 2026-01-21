Arne Slot Hints at Huge Mohamed Salah Decision for Marseille Trip

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has suggested Mohamed Salah will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Marseille.

Salah returned from Egypt duty at the Africa Cup of Nations this week, immediately reigniting questions about his role under Slot which had been temporarily paused by his time away with his international side.

It was shortly before his departure that Salah’s public criticism of Slot dominated the headlines. The Reds boss has, however, repeatedly moved to end the saga by insisting the pair have put their issues to bed.

Now back and available for selection, Salah appears set to make an immediate return to Slot’s starting lineup.

“There’s been a moment in the season where I decided not to play Mo,” Slot said when asked if he had reflected on the issue with Salah over the past few weeks. “And one moment where I decided not to take him to the game [against Inter].

“For all the other games, he’s been in the squad and he was the first substitution against Brighton so, at that moment of time, there’s never been an issue for me.

“The first time he’s able to be in the squad again, he is because he trained today and is in the squad for [Marseille]. Let’s see the lineup tomorrow if you still think there’s an issue.”

Slot: Salah Can Help Profligate Liverpool

Arne Slot (right) is happy to have Salah back. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

During his time away with Egypt, Salah netted four goals in six games, falling just one short of his tally with Liverpool across the first 20 games of the current campaign.

His underwhelming form was a key narrative for Slot’s side, who have steadied the ship in terms of results but continue to struggle in front of goal. Liverpool arrive at the Marseille game on a run of four draws in their last five games.

With Liverpool now stronger in defence, Slot touted Salah as a possible solution to their struggles at the other end of the pitch, which have sparked accusations that the Reds are now “boring.”

“To have Mo back is, of course, helpful because in his absence we’ve created a lot of chances and not always converted many,” Slot said.

“I saw today that Mo has 46 goals for Liverpool in the Champions League and the next highest is Virgil van Dijk with five. So it is nice to have him back, especially if he is able to reach those levels that brought him 46 goals again.”

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE