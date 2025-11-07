Arne Slot Provides Isak, Alisson Injury Updates Ahead of Man City Trip
Alexander Isak will make his return to Liverpool training on Friday and could feature for the Reds on Sunday against Manchester City, manager Arne Slot has confirmed—but the game will come too soon for goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Isak has not featured for Liverpool since last month’s 5–1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, in which he was forced off at half-time with an adductor injury. But newly appointed Sweden manager Graham Potter revealed earlier this week that Isak is expected to be fit for the upcoming international window.
Slot has now confirmed as much, revealing Isak will train with the rest of the squad on Friday ahead of a final decision on his involvement against City at the weekend.
“He will train for the first time today with the team again after three weeks out,” Slot told his pre-match press conference. “I said three weeks ago that his pre-season has ended. It’s time for us to see where he is at.
“I have to come back to those words because if you are three weeks in rehab, that doesn’t bring you back to the levels you were three weeks ago. Although our team have done a great job, you can’t compare rehab with games of football or training sessions with the team. That’s simply not possible.
“Again, I’ve to say give him some time.”
Alisson to Return After International Break
Sunday’s game will come too soon for goalkeeper Alisson, who damaged his hamstring in early October. The Brazilian was expected to miss around six weeks of action and that timeline has proven to be largely accurate.
Slot confirmed he expects Alisson to be fit enough to return when Liverpool return to action against Nottingham Forest on Nov. 22, but right back Jeremie Frimpong will need longer to recover from his own hamstring injury.
“I also expect Jeremie to be back after the international break, because there isn’t another one until March!” Slot laughed.
“I don’t expect Frimpong to be fully fit for Nottingham Forest but I expect Alisson to be fit for that game.”
Slot Expecting Tough Man City Challenge
Meetings between Liverpool and Man City have been among the Premier League’s headline fixtures in recent years, and both will be seeking to secure a victory which would hand a huge blow to the other’s title chances.
“Manchester City are very good and they have got quality players, so that makes the challenge even bigger,” Slot acknowledged.
“We have to be consistent in doing things right. Manchester City is one of the most difficult challenges you have playing away in a season. It’s a very interesting game to look forward to.
“When I wasn’t working here and was in the Netherlands, I did know when Manchester City vs. Liverpool was happening and I can tell you I was 100% in front of the television when it happened. These are the few games everyone is looking forward to.”