Arne Slot Lays Down Challenge for Alexander Isak in Search of ‘Special Moments’
Alexander Isak’s Liverpool career properly begins now, in the eyes of his manager Arne Slot at least.
The most expensive signing in British football history has endured a tentative start to life on Merseyside. A summer spent in self-imposed exile at Newcastle United ultimately led to his highly anticipated transfer, but derailed his physical preparation for the new campaign.
Slot has been at pains to gradually ease Isak into the fold at Liverpool. The 26-year-old is yet to play more than 45 minutes in consecutive appearances for the Reds, amassing one goal against Championship side Southampton from his six outings for the club.
The Liverpool boss was unperturbed by Isak’s form during this introductory period, although he warned that the time for gentle cajoling is over. “He has had five or six weeks of preseason which is normal,” Slot mused. “Fitness wise he is close to the level and we can judge in a fair way from now on.
“I know how this industry works, if he plays twice and doesn’t score, that’s not what you want. But he didn’t and I think his preseason has maybe finished now, he has played a few games, 70–80 mins. So let’s see where he is.”
Isak played every minute of Sweden’s two World Cup qualifiers this month and still failed to find the net across a frustrating pair of defeats which led to the sacking of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.
Liverpool’s new No. 9 hasn’t been the only attacking player at Liverpool to struggle over the club’s recent run of three straight defeats.
Slot: We Need Acts of Brilliance
Despite some obvious defensive concerns—Liverpool have conceded more goals than newly promoted Sunderland and eight other clubs—Slot highlighted a dip in attacking output this campaign.
Isak was the most expensive addition during a transformative summer window which saw Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez make way for the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké. The French striker boasts three goals from six league games while Wirtz may point to the stack of unconverted chances which he has created, yet Slot is still looking for more from his front three.
“It’s also clear we haven’t created as many chances as last season,” the Dutch boss sighed. “We need to not concede goals. One way to win a game to score one or two but if the other team scores we need two or three.
“Sometimes we get it from a special moment from [the] front three or set pieces. Not many special moments, acts of brilliance, this season or set-piece goals. We are still one point behind Arsenal but it is clear that conceding four set-piece goals is too much for a team that wants to compete.”