‘Do Better’—Arne Slot Responds to Mohamed Salah Accusations
Liverpool manager Arne Slot was keen to justify Mohamed Salah’s lack of defensive cover even if he did concede that the entire team must “do better” stopping crosses into the box.
Salah came under fire for his limited output off the ball in the aftermath of Liverpool’s late 2–1 defeat to Chelsea on the eve of October’s international break. Blues left back Marc Cucurella explained how Enzo Maresca’s side had deliberately targeted Liverpool’s right flank, pushing forward in the knowledge that they would overload the unwitting Red defender as Salah rarely tracks back.
It was Cucurella who burst into the box to provide the low cross for Estêvão’s stoppage-time winner.
Salah’s willingness to let Cucurella run off him was only exacerbated by the forward’s profligacy at Stamford Bridge, as he spurned several clear chances to fire the visitors in front after drawing level in the second half. Slot, however, argued that Salah was only in a position to get those opportunities precisely because he doesn’t busy himself with defending.
“I saw Cucurella’s comments on Salah but I show you five or six moments where Mo could have made the difference, so that would be a different conversation,” the Liverpool boss snapped at Friday’s press conference. “Always the balance between winger and fullback that is quite... I want ours to attack as well. We have to find the right balance.”
However, Slot did admit: “We concede too many crosses, I am aware of that and we have to do better.” Liverpool’s opponents are averaging 2.3 open-play crosses into their penalty area each game, almost double the rate they suffered last season (1.3).
This increased frequency of balls into the box has coincided with an unwanted habit of conceding goals at the back post. Only three Premier League teams have shipped more goals from this specific scenario than Liverpool this season, per The Athletic.
Slot: Results Don’t Lie
Slot accepted that Liverpool’s run of three straight defeats—the longest losing streak of his entire managerial career—cannot be entirely ignored. However, he pleaded for some calm and context surrounding the desperately tight nature of these results.
“We have lost three [games] by very close margins,” he argued. “Twice in last minute, one was penalty, we should have overturned it on VAR. We should not depend on the margins, Chelsea away is normal it is an equal game, part of it, but results don’t lie. If you lose three in a row you have to do better.
“These players don’t wake up at night with it but we have to be aware of it and give a reaction. We have to create habits if we win or lose but after three losses you hope for a spark or 1% or 2% more from us and our fans on Sunday.”
Manchester United travel to Anfield this weekend certainly hoping that Salah spends more time defending than sprinting forward. Liverpool’s Egyptian icon boasts a formidable record of 16 goals in his last 13 appearances against the Red Devils.