Arne Slot Offers ‘Weird’ Response to Liverpool Sack Speculation

Arne Slot has insisted he feels no pressure on his shoulders from the Liverpool board, claiming the Reds are the “nicest club to struggle with.”

Last season’s Premier League title winners have fallen well short of expectations and are locked in the race for Champions League qualification this time around, while defeat in the first leg of the round of 16 against Galatasaray has not helped the mood among fans.

Speculation about Slot’s continuation has continued to grow all season, particularly following the departure of one-time top target Xabi Alonso from Real Madrid, but the Dutchman could hardly have looked more relaxed when asked if he was feeling the pressure.

Slot: Support From Liverpool Has Been Unbelievable

Slot heaped praise on everyone around Liverpool. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

“This might sound weird if I say only positive [things], because this season has not been only positive,” Slot began.

“The support I have always felt—not talking about social media, I don’t follow that much—but the support I have felt from the home crowd, away crowd, people inside the building, the ownership ... what we have done here together to achieve the things we have achieved, is in my head and memory only very special.

“We are struggling now, that is also very obvious. This is probably the nicest club to struggle [with]. This club has always shown in different periods, everyone is there for you. You try even harder.

“It is a fantastic club to work [at] because of the facilities, people, fans ... it is not all negative when we don’t have the performances we want. It is still a great place to be. Even better if you win the league!

“Even in a season like this, it is still a privilege.”

Liverpool Not Expected to Take Drastic Action

Liverpool’s faith in Slot remains. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Slot’s confidence comes just days after it was reported that Liverpool are likely to stick by Slot at the end of what has undoubtedly been a disappointing season.

The Reds are determined to remember the highs of last season and sympatize with Slot after a summer of heavy spending did not go according to plan. There is still complete faith in the Dutchman to turn things around eventually.

Working in Slot’s favor is a limited pool of alternatives for Liverpool, who believe he perfectly fits the bill as to the kind of manager they want—young, progressive and charismatic.

That faith could be tested at the end of the season if Liverpool do miss out on Champions League qualification, but all the signs suggest Slot will still be in the Anfield dugout next season regardless of how this one plays out.

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