Arne Slot Reveals When Injured Florian Wirtz Could Make Liverpool Return

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed he does not expect to be without midfielder Florian Wirtz for long after the German picked up an injury during the build-up to Sunday’s victory over Nottingham Forest.

Wirtz had been named in Slot’s starting lineup but ended up being replaced by Curtis Jones at the last minute after suffering a back injury in the warm-up. While it was serious enough to force him out of the scrappy 1–0 win, Slot does not expect Wirtz to miss any more action.

“He felt his back in the warm-up,” Slot said after the win. “We don’t think it’s serious. He wasn’t able to be 100% or close enough to it to start.

“After being in this league for six months, he knows no matter how good you are on the ball, you need to be 100%. We hope he’ll be with us next week.”

Wirtz’s Influence Missed in Uncomfortable Victory

Curtis Jones (right) failed to fill the void. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

While this season began with significant questions about Liverpool’s decision to spend £116.5 million ($157.4 million) on Wirtz, those critical voices have begun to fade into the distance in recent weeks.

Wirtz has racked up five goals and two assists in 2026, showing clear signs of finding his feet in English football and producing some of his finest performances in a Reds shirt—the sort of quality which was sorely lacking against Forest on Sunday.

In Wirtz’s absence, Liverpool produced what Slot admitted was possibly their worst performance of his tenure, needing a 97th-minute strike from Alexis Mac Allister to seal a win their own manager confessed they did not deserve.

It would be easy to point at Jones, Wirtz’s direct replacement in the lineup, in search of blame. The 25-year-old did not create a single chance during his time on the field—Wirtz has created seven in his last four outings—but the reality is that malaise spread across the entire Liverpool squad.

Cody Gakpo also failed to create a chance, while Mohamed Salah offered up just one opportunity before his withdrawal in the 77th minute. In the Egyptian’s place, 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha proved the injection of life sorely needed to go on and secure victory.

Slot Eager to Welcome Wirtz Back Into Lineup

Arne Slot knows Wirtz’s importance to the team. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

It was one of those games which made Wirtz look even more valuable to Liverpool without the German even needing to kick a ball.

Liverpool will know that level of performance will not be enough to qualify for the Champions League and Slot will demand immediate improvement when the team takes to the field to face West Ham United next weekend.

Slot is clearly confident that Wirtz will be back available, needing just a day or two to rest up before jumping back into training and reclaiming a spot at the top of Liverpool’s midfield which he has made his own in the second half of the season.

