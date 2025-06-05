Arsenal ‘Add’ Premier League Star, ‘Nico Williams Alternative’
Arsenal’s search for a new forward has seen them consider Aston Villa’s versatile Morgan Rogers and Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão, a new report has claimed.
The Gunners are quite openly in search of more frontline firepower. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding a new striker, but the recruitment drive doesn’t stop there.
The Times report that Arsenal are actively considering a move for Rogers. A buccaneering midfield presence who can line up as an attacking midfielder, on the wing or even as a striker, the buccaneering 22-year-old was nominated for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Year Award—a prize which Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch snagged.
Villa are naturally inclined against a summer sale, although their delicate financial situation has been complicated by a lack of Champions League football. If Rogers does leave, it will require a “significant transfer fee”.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to “prefer” players with experience of the Premier League—hence the interest in Rogers and the club’s previous bid for his Villa teammate Ollie Watkins.
However, Arsenal’s search is not thought to be strictly Anglo-centric. Feyenoord forward Paixão has been billed as a “cheaper option” than Rogers or Nico Williams, a long-term target for the Gunners.
Williams is also thought to be on Chelsea’s radar and is reportedly available for a relatively affordable release clause of €58 million (£48.8 million, $65.2 million), but comes with the supposed demand of steep wages.
Paixão has enjoyed a career-best campaign. For the first time since moving to Europe, the Brazilian forward has hit double digits for league goals (16) and assists (10). Paixão has also been linked with a move to freshly promoted Leeds United, a club with far lower ambitions than Arsenal, but one where he may be guaranteed more game time.