Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City ‘Scouting’ Bundesliga Breakout Star
Scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich’s emerging star Lennart Karl, reports in Germany say.
Karl, still only 17 years old, made his Bayern debut at the Club World Cup and has since made 11 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s first team, scoring in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League operating primarily as a right winger.
Enjoying an opportunity which likely would not have been available to him had Bayern beaten Liverpool to the signing of Florian Wirtz during the summer, Karl is already attracting interest from a number of Europe’s elite sides.
According to BILD, the Premier League trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City are all watching Karl’s development, sparking concerns over a potential exit from Munich.
Karl signed a new contract with Bayern during the summer and is tied to the club until 2028 but, according to Sky Germany, has already agreed a professional extension which will kick in when he turns 18 in February 2026.
There is not expected to be a release clause present for Karl, whose focus is said to be solely on proving himself with Bayern.
Joshua Kimmich, Arjen Robben Heap Praise on Karl
Karl is among the hottest prospects in Germany football right now, with few players across Europe attracting the same levels of hype at the start of the 2025–26 campaign.
“I hope he enjoys this early phase of his career,” teammate Joshua Kimmich explained to BILD. “There’s no pressure yet, no expectations. He should just keep going. It will be important that he continues to push hard in training, which he’s doing. We’ll pay attention to that. Then he can come in and play from the start and take his actions.”
Bayern legend Arjen Robben, now a youth coach with Dutch side Groningen, also weighed in with words of advice fo the teenager.
“You have to work on yourself every day and you can’t think: ‘I just played a great game, everything’s wonderful.’ You have to keep pushing in training and not be complacent with yourself.
“That’s the difference between why the really good players stay at the top for so long. Getting to that point is one thing, but staying at the top is something else.”