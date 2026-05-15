Arsenal Dealt Gut Punch by Confirmed ‘VAR Error’ Keeping Title Race Alive

The Premier League have reportedly confirmed that Manchester City wrongly escaped a penalty concession in what turned out to be a 3–3 draw with Everton which has kept the club’s title charge behind Arsenal alive.

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva took a hands-on approach to marking his opposite midfielder Merlin Röhl at an Everton corner in the 85th minute of the league clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium earlier this month. Röhl was clearly tugged to the ground but the contact went unnoticed by on-pitch referee Michael Oliver amid the typical set-piece melee.

VAR Paul Howard reviewed the footage but ultimately deemed that any foul had concluded by the time the ball was in play. Penalties cannot be awarded when the game isn’t live.

Everton boss David Moyes fiercely argued that Bernardo was still fouling Röhl once the ball had been played into the box. “If that doesn’t get given as a penalty, then it’s an absolute free-for-all from now on,” he fumed.

“I might have to start coaching my defenders how to defend differently completely. It looks like now you’re able to sort of grapple and wrestle on the ground if you want. I’m absolutely amazed.”

The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents panel agreed with Moyes, as revealed by BBC Sport. The five members of the independent, retroactive arbiters of the game’s officials unanimously agreed that “there is a clear, sustained holding offence which continues as the corner is taken and the ball comes into play.”

What Impact VAR Error Could Have on the Premier League Title Race

Erling Haaland (left) led Manchester City both scored against Everton. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

At the time of this controversial decision, Everton were 3–2 up. A penalty could have sealed victory for the hosts and left Manchester City six points adrift of Arsenal at the Premier League summit with only one game in hand. In reality, no spot kick was given and Jérémy Doku snatched a late equalizer to emerge with a share of the spoils.

By smuggling a draw on Merseyside and winning their subsequent two Premier League matches, City have climbed to just two points behind Arsenal after 36 games played for both sides.

Had Guardiola’s side been condemned to defeat against Everton, the Gunners could have drawn one of their remaining matches and still been clear of City. However, any dropped points for Arsenal give their closest chasers the chance to turn the title race into a battle of goal difference—and City currently have the edge in this regard.

As Doku accurately surmised at the time: “One point is better than nothing.”

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