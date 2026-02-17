‘In the Squad’—Arsenal Handed Huge Fitness Boost Ahead of Schedule

Mikel Arteta has revealed Kai Havertz is a “possibility” to return to the Arsenal squad for Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Havertz, who missed the first half of the season after suffering a knee injury in August, suffered a muscle problem earlier this month and was originally not expected back until after the derby.

“For the weekend, [Havertz] is a possibility, so looking forward to having him in the squad,” Arteta said on Tuesday, a day prior to Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Havertz has already missed last week’s 1–1 draw against Brentford and the FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic, but his absence could now finish after just three games.

Arsenal Hope to Welcome Ødegaard Back

Gunners captain Martin Ødegaard is in a similar position to Havertz, not ready to face Wolves but potentially back in time for the short trip to Spurs.

“For Wolves he is not going to be fit,” Arteta said.

“But for Sunday we’re very hopeful that he can be with us.”

Ødegaard replaced the underwhelming Eberechi Eze at half time against Brentford and did prompt an upturn in creativity, although it didn’t yield the desired result. He then sat out against Wigan.

The boss also admitted there are no major concerns regarding either Riccardo Calafiori or Ben White for the Wolves game and they could return.

“[Calafiori] is fine; he was training with us today, he’s feeling better, and hopefully he’s fit for tomorrow,” Arteta said. “It was just a bit of fatigue [forcing White off vs. Wigan], obviously he did a lot in the game and by the end of it, he was feeling a bit of tightness in the hamstring, but he’s fine.”

Why Kai Havertz’s Return Is Important for Arsenal

Kai Havertz is coming back. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Havertz is coming back at a crucial time for the Gunners, with his versatility offering cover and an alternative in two different positions, with four competitions still on the line.

The German made most of his appearance last season as a centre forward, which means now there is a more viable replacement for Viktor Gyökeres, who is yet to consistently perform in an Arsenal shirt. Havertz’s more natural position is as an advanced midfielder, and with Mikel Merino ruled out long-term, Ødegaard struggling with fitness and Eze out of form, it’s a boost there too.

During his last mini comeback in mid-January into early February, Havertz scored or assisted four times in six games across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

