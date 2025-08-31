Arsenal Suffer Another Injury Blow Five Minutes Into Liverpool Clash
Arsenal’s staggering early-season injury woes continue, as William Saliba looked in clear discomfort and had to be substituted five minutes into the Gunners’ game vs. Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
The Frenchman was fighting for a ball in the air with Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitiké during the opening exchanges. Though Saliba won the ball, he immediately started hopping on one leg in clear pain, and then went to the ground. Only seconds later, he went to the ground again, this time signalling to the bench that he couldn’t continue.
It’s a devastating blow for Arsenal. Saliba is an untouchable in Mikel Arteta’s lineup and a key piece to the Gunners’ success. His partnership with Gabriel in the heart of defence has become arguably the best in the Premier League.
Arsenal newcomer Cristhian Mosquera replaced the injured Saliba. The former Valencia man will now get his first extended appearance at his new club at one of the toughest away venues in England.
It’s been a worrying start to the season for Arsenal fitness-wise. Saliba is now the fourth player to suffer an injury during the Gunners’ first three games of the season, joining Kai Havertz, Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka—the latter two had to be taken off in Arsenal’s most recent game vs. Leeds United.
Saka and Havertz sat out the trip to Anfield while Ødegaard was only fit enough to start on the bench.
There’s still no information regarding Saliba’s injury, but Arsenal have already had to rely upon the numerous additions made to the squad this summer. Cristhian Mosquera, a fresh recruit from Valencia, came on for the Frenchman while Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke filled in for Havertz and Saka respectively.
This is a developing story.