Why Bukayo Saka Isn’t Playing for Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Arsenal travel to Anfield on Sunday to take on Liverpool in an early-season clash that could have massive ramifications in the Premier League title race, but they’ll do so without their star man on the right wing.
Bukayo Saka, for those who missed the Leeds United game last weekend, picked up a hamstring injury in the second half and was forced off. The England international accelerated toward the Leeds goal before laying off a pass as he pulled up and went to ground immediately. Given Saka missed considerable time last season with a muscle injury, fans were concerned a similar situation occurred just two games into the season. Though, there are some silver linings to the situation.
One, it was his left hamstring he injured. His right hamstring was the one operated on last season that caused him to miss three months. Second, the injury is not believed to be severe and he is only expected to be out for a few weeks according to manager Mikel Arteta.
In other injury news, club captain Martin Ødegaard is back in the squad to face Liverpool after picking up a shoulder injury against Leeds as well. The Norwegian was also brought off early, replaced by Ethan Nwaneri, and was a concern heading into the Liverpool match. He has been named to the bench alongside summer signing Eberechi Eze.
The former Crystal Palace man could make his first Arsenal appearance off the bench as Arteta opted for Mikel Merino to line up alongside Martín Zubimendi and Declan Rice.
Arsenal arrive at Anfield having gone over 1,250 days without a defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. The Gunners have drawn their previous three visits to Anfield in the league, last losing at the ground in November 2021.