Arsenal Injury Woes Worsen As Key Winger Left in Knee Brace on International Duty

Noni Madueke left England’s 1–1 draw with Uruguay on Friday with his knee in a brace after limping out of the game in the first half.

Thirty-three minutes into the game, the Arsenal winger was caught by a rough challenge from Rodrigo Aguirre and required lengthy treatment on the pitch. He attempted to continue but sat down on the turf just moments later, making it clear he needed to be withdrawn.

There were initial concerns that Madueke may have suffered a head injury in his initial tumble to the ground—at one point he was seen holding his jaw—but it appears as though the issue lay with his knee as the Arsenal forward limped through the mixed zone with his knee in heavy support.

England boss Thomas Tuchel had no update on Madueke after the game, instead confirming the winger would need further tests to determine the severity of the issue. He is expected to withdraw from the squad shortly.

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Noni Madueke is leaving Wembley with his left knee in a brace. pic.twitter.com/esEVO5MOlt — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) March 27, 2026

Arsenal Can Ill-Afford Further Attacking Setbacks

A spell on the sidelines for Madueke could be costly. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

One of the primary goals of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last summer was to build a deep squad capable of rotating its way to glory. The arrival of Madueke from Chelsea to help cover for star winger Bukayo Saka was a key part of that plan.

A hot start to the season while Saka was sidelined through injury offered plenty of momentum to Madueke, but he has been forced to accept the reserve role this season upon the return of his international teammate. Madueke has managed just 12 Premier League starts so far, adding two goals and an assist.

Some have called for a greater role for Madueke, particularly with Saka falling below his lofty expectations this season, but Arteta has persisted with the latter up to this point.

Without the opportunity to rotate between Saka and Madueke, Arteta’s vision for a deep squad would go up in smoke—particularly given the existing injury concerns across Arsenal’s forward line.

Leandro Trossard was one of many players to withdraw from his international squad through injury. If the Belgian is not fit upon the return of domestic action and Madueke does need a spell on the sidelines, Arsenal would be left with just two senior wingers in Saka and the divisive Gabriel Martinelli. Max Dowman, 16, would immediately become the primary cover.

For a team still competing for silverware on three fronts, that depth would come as a real concern for Arteta. Neither Saka nor Martinelli have inspired much confidence this season but Arteta would not be able to rest either until Trossard and Madueke are declared available once again.

The pressure is already on Arsenal after their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, who are chasing the Gunners at the top of the Premier League standings. Setbacks at this stage of the season could be fatal.

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