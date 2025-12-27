Arsenal Hit With New Injury Setback Moments Before Brighton Clash
Arsenal were hit with a fresh injury setback in the final minutes before kick-off against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Gunners were already patched up defensively due to Jurriën Timber, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera all being sidelined. That forced Declan Rice to line up as an emergency right back, removing his influence from the centre of the pitch.
At 2:46 p.m. GMT, 14 minutes before kick-off, Arsenal confirmed a late change to the starting lineup after left back Riccardo Calafiori picked up what was only described as an “issue” during the pre-game warm-up.
Myles Lewis-Skelly, who had made that role his own last season and played his way into the England squad as a result, was drafted in for his first Premier League start of 2025–26.
It’s frustrating for Arsenal, coming at the same time as Gabriel featured in a matchday squad for the first time since suffering an injury on international duty in mid-November. Gabriel Jesus has also recently returned, with Kai Havertz potentially only “days” away from his comeback.
Marli Salmon Returns to Arsenal Squad
The consequence of Calafiori withdrawing from the game was 16-year-old defender Marli Salmon being added to the matchday squad among the substitutes.
The versatile teenager, capable of playing at right back or centre back, has been visible a handful of times in recent weeks and speaks to Arteta’s willingness to hand opportunities to young talents.
Salmon was on the bench for the Premier League defeat at the hands of Aston Villa earlier this month and was handed a senior debut for the final seven minutes of Champions League win over Club Brugge a few days later, before then re-emerging among the subs against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup four days ago.
The defender, who grew up in north east London, was previously part of the first-team squad during preseason 2025—while still only 15. He won’t turn 17 until August 29 next year.
Discussing Salmon’s involvement against Club Brugge, Arteta remarked: “We had to really consider it because we were playing a really good side that had some really good results in the Champions League at home, but we knew that at some point we had to use him.
“He was ready, he was prepared, he can play as a centre back or as a full back and I’m delighted. He’s so young, 16 still, and he's playing in the Champions League. What a great night for him.”