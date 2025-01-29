Girona 1–2 Arsenal: Player Ratings As Gunners Secure Champions League Round of 16 Berth
Arsenal defeated Girona on the final day of the Champions League league phase, advancing directly to the round of 16.
The Gunners went down early fielding a heavily rotated squad with Arnaut Danjuma beating Neto from outside the box. Mikel Arteta's side responded quickly and decisively with Jorginho slotting home a penalty and Ethan Nwaneri curling one into the far post to go into the tunnel with a lead.
Girona thought they had an equalizer in the second half through Cristhian Stuani, but the goal was overturned by VAR for offsides. Raheem Sterling had an opportunity to score from the penalty spot, but his attempt was saved. The score finished 2–1 with Arsenal finishing third in the league phase.
As mentioned, the result secures Arsenal a bye to the round of 16. They will not have to play a two-legged playoff and can focus efforts on getting healthy, rebounding in the Carabao Cup semifinals and chasing Liverpool in the Premier League.
Player ratings from Arsenal's final win of the league phase below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Girona (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Neto
5.0/10
RB: Thomas Partey
7.2/10
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
6.7/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
6.7/10
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
7.5/10
CM: Mikel Merino
7.5/10
CM: Jorginho
7.6/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
7.3/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
7.6/10
ST: Leandro Trossard
7.8/10
LW: Raheem Sterling
6.7/10
SUB: Jurrien Timber (46' for Partey)
6.8/10
SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (70' for Calafiori)
6.5/10
SUB: Kai Havertz (70' for Trossard)
6.4/10
SUB: Declan Rice (81' for Jorginho)
6.2/10
SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (87' for Nwaneri)
6.1/10