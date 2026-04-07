Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sporting CP: Havertz Gives Drab Gunners Critical Advantage

Arsenal and Sporting CP seemed destined for a goalless stalemate in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, but Kai Havertz struck out of nowhere in stoppage time to claim a 1–0 win for the visitors.

This was another night where the Gunners toiled in possession, with patient build-up play seemingly a ploy to tame their hosts, who have an imperious record on home soil.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who entered the game having suffered back-to-back domestic cup defeats, would have been content with returning to north London next week at 0–0, but instead struck gold through a cool Havertz finish late on.

Excluding Martín Zubimendi’s disallowed goal, that was their only moment in the final third worthy of mention, while David Raya was forced into multiple smart saves, including an outstanding one early on, to ensure Arsenal kept a clean sheet.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Arsenal kept Sporting at bay. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

This may have been an eyesore for anyone forced to endure it, but Arsenal will ultimately be thrilled with their evening’s work in Lisbon.

Issues remain by way of attacking invention, but there was a notable defensive improvement from Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at Southampton, where they were picked off far too often on the counterattack.

This is a Sporting outfit that had won all five of their home games in the Champions League up to this point, beating holders Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase. The last visiting team to taste anything but a defeat at the Alavade was Primeira Liga leaders Porto back in August. They’d won a club-record 17 straight at home before Arsenal came to town.

So, while some supporters may have been lamenting yet another stodgy display in possession bereft of craft, Havertz’s strike has allowed the narrative to shift. Suddenly, everyone will be praising a classic away performance in the latter stages of Europe’s premier club competition.

Their resilience should be commended after a difficult couple of weeks.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sporting CP (4-2-3-1)

Raya made a crucial early save. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—8.9: The Spaniard’s importance to this Arsenal team was underlined with a stunning fingertip save to deny Maxi Araújo in the opening stages. Who knows how this contest would’ve played out had Sporting broken the deadlock so early on?

RB: Ben White—7.4: Much of Sporting’s attacking joy came when they attacked White’s occasionally careless positioning with some pinpoint long passes. Unable to offer much going forward.

CB: William Saliba—7.5: Luis Suárez was a robust matchup for Saliba, who was forced into fouls and shaken off the ball by the restless Colombian forward once or twice.

CB: Gabriel—7.0: Verbally jousted with South American rival Suárez, but the pair didn’t see too much of each other. Gabriel didn’t seem overly busy overall, but did play an instrumental role in Arsenal’s ruled out opener.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—7.1: The Italian’s cross-field movements at least ensured there was an element of spontaneity to Arsenal’s performance in possession. Held up well defensively.

CM: Martin Zubímendi—6.9: Thought he’d curled home a lovely effort for the lead, but was ruled out for an offside in the build-up. Zubimendi helped Arsenal settle, but others took more responsibility.

CM: Declan Rice—8.1: A welcome return to Arsenal’s midfield, Rice helped more than the two metronomes around him to help the visitors settle into the game, breaking Sporting’s lines often.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—7.1: There was plenty of style, but not too much by way of substance. Still, Ødegaard was bright enough and at least trying to break open Sporting’s resistance.

RW: Noni Madueke—7.3: Forced the impulsive Araújo into several fouls, and was bright in the one-on-one battle with the Uruguayan. Lacked quality with the final action, though.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—6.3: Not a pleasant homecoming for Gyökeres, who was wrapped up by two impressive center backs who know him well.

LW: Leandro Trossard—7.2: Close to anonymous again, outside of one teasing cross that forced goalkeeper Rui Silva to scramble.

SUB: Kai Havertz (70’ for Ødegaard)—7.1: That was some finish to win it late on. Ghosting in behind, it felt like a vintage Havertz goal.

SUB: Max Dowman (76’ for Madueke)—6.3: Arsenal’s unrelenting record-breaker wasn’t the difference-maker off the bench, but at least he gets fans off seats when the ball’s at his feet.

SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (76’ for Trossard)—7.0: Martinelli’s assist for the winner was superb, and the sort of moment he hasn’t produced anywhere near enough over the past couple of years.

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Khari Ranson (GK), Cristhian Mosquera, Marli Salmon, Andre Harriman-Annous, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Nørgaard, Gabriel Jesus.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Madueke was a bright spark. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

On what was a bleak night for soccer romantics, Noni Madueke at least offered a semblance of positive intention down his flank, with the speed he injected into Arsenal’s otherwise dormant attacks allowing those watching on to arise from their slumbers. Madueke is unlikely to displace Bukayo Saka once Arsenal’s starboy returns from injury, but the gap between the two perhaps isn’t as wide as it was at the start of the season.

at least offered a semblance of positive intention down his flank, with the speed he injected into Arsenal’s otherwise dormant attacks allowing those watching on to arise from their slumbers. Madueke is unlikely to displace Bukayo Saka once Arsenal’s starboy returns from injury, but the gap between the two perhaps isn’t as wide as it was at the start of the season. There’s reason for Mikel Arteta to be encouraged by Ben White‘s performance , even if he endured a tricky start. After his mishap on Saturday, White was targeted by the hosts, and he struggled to deal with Maxi Araújo’s runs from deep. However, the England international steadied himself and grew into the contest, with his defensive work diligent for the most part.

, even if he endured a tricky start. After his mishap on Saturday, White was targeted by the hosts, and he struggled to deal with Maxi Araújo’s runs from deep. However, the England international steadied himself and grew into the contest, with his defensive work diligent for the most part. Seriously, where would Arsenal be without David Raya?

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Ugly Victory

The Gunners toiled in Lisbon. | Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images

Arsenal didn’t record their first shot on target until the 42nd minute , and ended the first half with just 0.08 expected goals .

until the , and ended the first half with just . Before Kai Havertz’s winning strike, the Gunners had accumulated just 0.16 xG, while Sporting ended the first leg with 0.84 , having missed two big chances compared to Arsenal’s zero.

, having compared to Arsenal’s zero. A sound-enough defensive showing from the visitors, aided by David Raya, meant Sporting failed to score at home for the first time in 30 games.

Statistic Sporting CP Arsenal Possession 44% 56% Expected Goals (xG) 0.84 0.78 Total Shots 8 23 Shots on Target 4 7 Big Chances 2 1 Passing Accuracy 79% 89% Fouls Committed 9 11 Corners 4 9

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