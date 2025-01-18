Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Premier League
Arsenal look to make it two home wins in a row when Aston Villa and former manager, Unai Emery, come to town.
Arsenal bounced back after a disappointing FA Cup exit by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby. The win cut the gap to Liverpool by two points and secured a league double over their heated rivals. Mikel Arteta continues to navigate a tricky injury situation with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus out. Not only that, but minutes are starting to pile up for Jurrien Timber in the wake of injuries to Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White.
A win would secure another league double over a difficult opponent after Arsenal defeating Villa in the reverse fixture back in August.
A name to watch heading into the game is Myles Lewis-Skelly. An Arsenal academy product, Lewis-Skelly continues to impress playing meaningful minutes for the Gunners this season. He should be in line for another start, but Arteta would be wise to manage his minutes.
Here's how Arsenal could set up against Aston Villa.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya will be eager to keep a clean sheet against a dangerous Premier League team.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—After a standout performance in the north London derby, Lewis-Skelly gets another start.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel influenced the equalizer last time out and will look to be imposing on set pieces.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba continues to perform, but links with Real Madrid could prove to be enticing.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber should start on the right, but if Arsenal want to give him a day off then Thomas Partey could deputize in his place.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino should start after coming off the bench in the north London derby.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice will start as the left sided midfielder having should've scored in the last two games. His delivery on set pieces continues to be crucial.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain was much improved against Tottenham, but he needs to improve his scoring rate.
RW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard starts on the right flank after scoring the winner.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli came off the bench against Spurs, but he should start this time out on the left.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz leads the line as Arsenal's only main option at striker.