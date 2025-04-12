Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Arsenal welcome Brentford to Emirates Stadium on Saturday before heading to Spain for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
The Gunners are riding high after defeating Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg. Declan Rice's two brilliant free kick goals and Mikel Merino's technical finish have Los Blanocs on the ropes heading back to Madrid. But, it's not a forgone conclusion just yet. If there's any team that can overturn a three-goal deficit at home, it's Real Madrid. As such, Mikel Arteta should heavily rotate his squad outside of a few key areas to keep players like Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba fit for Wednesday's game.
Most starters should receive a rest, but could be in line for a 15-to-20 minute runout toward the end of the game. Arsenal are still trying to lock up Champions League qualification for next season, but the current goal is to book a spot in the semifinals.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against Brentford in the Premier League.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya should keep his place in net. Arteta will look to rotate, but goalkeeper shouldn't be one area even with how important the Spaniard is.
RB: Ben White—Ben White could spell Jurrien Timber for most of the game, but both players will be important to keep fit ahead of Real Madrid.
CB: Kieran Tierney—Tierney gets a start at center back as Arteta keeps Saliba on the bench to preserve his fitness.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—The Polish international starts after a strong performance against Los Blancos.
LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko—The former Manchester City player comes into the starting lineup.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard needs to find form if Arsenal want to progress further in the Champions League.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino returns to midfield after scoring Arsenal's third goal against Real Madrid.
CM: Jorginho—The Italian gives Rice a rest for most of the game.
LW: Raheem Sterling—Sterling starts off the left after providing an assist against Everton.
ST: Leandro Trossard—Trossard leads the line as he did against the Toffees.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—One of Arsenal's breakout academy talents this season returns to the starting lineup offering Bukayo Saka a rest.