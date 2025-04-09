How the Premier League Could Have Seven Teams in the Champions League Next Season
A few unexpected results throughout Europe can pave the way for seven Premier League clubs to compete in the Champions League next season.
The Premier League already secured a fifth Champions League spot after Arsenal's dominant 3–0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The victory guaranteed that the English top-flight is the first of two leagues to receive an additional spot in the competition next season.
With Arsenal and Aston Villa still alive in the Champions League, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League and Chelsea in the Conference League, the Premier League collected enough coefficient points across the three competitions to earn itself a fifth Champions League spot. Now, the teams that finish in the top five of the Premier League this season will have a place in Europe's most prestigious competition the following year.
In previous years, a maximum of five teams from a single league could participate in the Champions League. However, UEFA did away with that rule, making it possible for England to have up to seven clubs in the 2025–26 Champions League.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How the Premier League Could Have Seven Teams in the Champions League Next Season
The Premier League is guaranteed a minimum of five spots in the Champions League next season, but two spots are still up for grabs. Two of Aston Villa, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur could also qualify for the competition should they finish outside the top five in the Premier League.
The winner of the Champions League automatically receives a spot in the competition the following season. Should Aston Villa finish outside the top five in the Premier League but win the Champions League, then Unai Emery's men will secure a sixth spot on Europe's grandest stage. The same can be said for Arsenal, but the Gunners will likely not fall out of the top five in the Premier League.
The winner of the Europa League also gets a place in the Champions League. If the Red Devils or Spurs make a run to Bilbao and come out on top in the final, the winner could become the seventh English club with a spot in the Champions League. Since both sides are outside of top five contention in the Premier League, winning the Europa League is the only way Manchester United or Tottenham could punch their tickets to the Champions League next season.
It remains to be seen if either qualification route is achievable for the English clubs, but ultimately, anything can happen in European soccer.