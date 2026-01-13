Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Big Hitters Return for First Leg

Arsenal look well placed to end their six-year wait for a piece of silverware, with Mikel Arteta’s side alive and kicking in four competitions.

The Gunners are chasing the two ultimate prizes again this term, but many supporters are hopeful that their trophy drought is brought to a close before an unbearably tense run-in begins.

Arsenal have fallen at this stage of the Carabao Cup on multiple occasions under Arteta, most recently last season, but they’re favoured to advance over Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea in their two-legged tie. The winner of Newcastle United vs. Manchester City awaits at Wembley on March 16.

Injury issues are starting to subside, and the Gunners are well set for their semi-final tie. While the Blues have caused them issues at Stamford Bridge over the past two seasons, Arteta doesn’t have to fear more Enzo Maresca craft in west London on Wednesday. This is Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea now, and we don’t exactly know what to expect.

A result away from home would stand them in good stead, and here’s the team Arteta could pick for the first leg.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)

Gabriel Martinelli bagged a hat-trick in Arsenal’s FA Cup win at Portsmouth. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

GK: David Raya—Kepa Arrizabalaga was unable to keep a clean sheet on a rare start at the weekend, and Raya is a certainty to return to the team on Wednesday.

RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber was one of several Arsenal outfielders who earned a rest at Portsmouth, so the Dutchman should be raring to go in midweek.

CB: William Saliba—Arteta has admitted Saliba is a doubt for this game, but given the significance of the match, it would be no surprise to see the Frenchman make his return.

CB: Gabriel—Gabriel was also absent for the November clash but has quickly returned to his most imperious form since recovering from injury—excluding his woeful error at Bournemouth. In what could be a cagey game, Gabriel’s set-piece prowess may come to the fore again for the visitors.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Arsenal have a few injury concerns on the left side of their defence, opening the door for Lewis-Skelly to start in west London.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Only a cameo was required of Zubimendi at the weekend, with Arteta offering the Spaniard some respite. He struggled in the previous meeting with the Blues, so he will be looking to put a few things right on enemy territory.

CM: Declan Rice—Many are talking Rice up for PFA Player of the Year, and there’s no denying that the Englishman will play a key role in any trophy tilt the Gunners embark on this term.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Eberechi Eze continues to struggle at his new club, and Ødegaard was superb over the festive and New Year period. He’ll be back in the XI here.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Arteta must be cautious with his star right winger, especially with ample cover ready in waiting. However, Saka will come back into the team on Wednesday night and hope to contribute to a winning performance that could take the tie away from Chelsea.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gyökeres’s issues have been well-documented, and his minutes will soon dwindle when Kai Havertz gets up to speed. Arteta may give him one last chance to convince before the German reclaims his starting role.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli should be given the chance to build on the momentum gained from his first Arsenal hat-trick, which capped off a tumultuous week.

Arsenal can take control of the tie with a win in west London. | FotMob

