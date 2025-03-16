Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Premier League
Arsenal host Chelsea in the spotlight fixture of the Premier League weekend as the Gunners look to get back to winning ways.
Despite a record-breaking performance in the Champions League round of 16, Arsenal have fallen far out of the domestic title race. If they're not careful, they could quickly find themselves in a top four battle. Arsenal's last win in the league came a month ago when they defeated Leicester City. A loss to West Ham United and draws against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United put the Gunners 15 points back in the title race. A win would cut the gap to 12, but with just nine games to go most fans believe the Champions League is the only remaining path to a trophy.
Chelsea come into the game fourth in the league. Depending on results, they could leapfrog Forest, or they could get overtaken by Manchester City.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against their London rival in the Premier League.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya is two clean sheets behind Matz Sels for the Golden Glove.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber returns to the starting lineup after Ben White started against PSV midweek.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba was given a full rest against PSV.
CB: Gabriel—No surprise here as Gabriel continues to partner Saliba.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The academy product should start at left back as he continues to make a name for himself this season.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard is the catalyst in midfield.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey was also fully rested against PSV, so he should be good to go.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice scored again midweek and has been in strong form as he continues to play as a left-sided midfielder in Arteta's system.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian should be ready to go after appearing off the bench against Man United and PSV.
ST: Leandro Trossard—With Martinelli back, Arteta can slot Trossard back into the striker role where he's seen success as a false nine.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—Nwaneri starts off the right completing the lineup.