Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Carabao Cup
Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.
The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League with a draw last weekend against Everton resulting in more dropped points. As the season progresses, calls for silverware in a pivotal season for Mikel Arteta are going to get louder. Taking the next step in the Carabao Cup is vital to restoring confidence and belief that this team can not only close the points gap in the Premier League, but also go deep in the FA Cup and Champions League.
Even more importantly, the Gunners need to get healthy. Benjamin White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain injured in defense. Myles Lewis-Skelly will need to step up and provide stability on the left while Jakub Kiwior does the same centrally.
Here's how Arsenal could set up when Crystal Palace comes to the Emirates.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-3-3)
GK: Tommy Setford—Arsenal's youngster comes into the side instead of Neto considering the Brazilian is cup tied with Bournemouth.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Lewis-Skelly gets his third consecutive start after appearing in the Champions League and the Premier League.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—The Polish defender continues to fill in for Gabriel who likely won't be rushed back.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba pairs Kiwior looking to advance to the semifinals.
RB: Thomas Partey—Timber gets a rest at right-back with plenty of injuries still in defense.
CM: Jorginho—The Italian anchors the midfield.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice starts on the left side of the midfield looking to cut out passes but also get things started in possession.
CM: Ethan Nwaneri—The Hale End academy product gets the start on the right as the creative option.
LW: Raheem Sterling—Arteta gives Sterling an opportunity to break into the starting lineup.
ST: Gabriel Jesus—Jesus starts up top as Kai Havertz gets a rest.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Arteta can't risk not starting Saka in this game. Arsenal's best player has to take over and carry the team to the semifinals.