Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Champions League
Arsenal host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League needing a win to ensure they're in contention for a top eight finish and that coveted bye to the round of 16.
The Gunners come into the game after a disappointing draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side had a two goal advantage, but let it slip in the second half. Despite scoring two goals, the Gunners still look, at times, devoid of ideas when attacking. Their play has become almost too methodical when it comes to shifting the ball into wide areas. Arsenal need to be more direct, and Dinamo Zagreb offer an opportunity to take risks.
The Croatian side need a win to keep their chances of qualification alive, so expect them to come out of the gates looking to attack.
Here's how Mikel Arteta could deploy his Arsenal side against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Dinamo Zagreb (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya gets the nod in net conceding just two goals so far in the Champions League
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian returned to training this week and should be in line for a start given Myles Lewis-Skelly could use a rest.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel continues to be arguably Arsenal's best player of the season so far.
CB: Jurrien Timber—William Saliba remains injured meaning Timber gets another start next to Gabriel.
RB: Thomas Partey—With Timber sliding in centrally, Partey gets another start deputizing at right back.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino should start once again in midfield.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice starts in midfield as the furthest lying player while also keeping things ticking over.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain needs to be more direct with his play at times and get on the scoresheet to raise confidence.
RW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard starts on the right flank given the lack of options available.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Same goes for Martinelli, Arsenal continue to be light in the attack.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz leads the line as Arsenal's only main option at striker.