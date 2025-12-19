Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Saka to Sparkle in Crucial Title Test
Arsenal continue their Premier League title charge on Saturday evening when they make the trip to Merseyside for an awkward battle with Everton.
The Gunners currently lead the Premier League and will guarantee top spot for Christmas Day—always a nice statement—with victory over Everton. However, a defeat or draw coupled with Manchester City beating West Ham United earlier on Saturday would see them surrender first place.
Arsenal, who will have one side eye on their delayed Carabao Cup quarterfinal with Crystal Palace next Tuesday, need all three points at the exquisite Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Mikel Arteta’s team selection critical to success against David Moyes’s wily Toffees.
Here is how Arsenal could line up against Everton.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya will be chasing a ninth Premier League clean sheet of the season this weekend as a more familiar Arsenal backline prepares to thwart an Everton side who have the joint-third worst attack in the division.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Ben White has added his name to Arsenal’s list of defensive absentees, but Timber was set to return to right back sooner rather than later. He will face a tricky battle with Jack Grealish on Merseyside.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba was back from several weeks on the sidelines against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out as Arsenal scraped three points. The France international’s return is timely amid a hectic period of fixtures.
CB: Piero Hincapié—With Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera still in the treatment room, Hincapié will start his sixth successive match on Saturday night. Thierno Barry and Beto are not the toughest strikers he will face this season.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori was suspended for the battle with Wolves last weekend, but will return at left back against Everton. He will be relived that the lively Iliman Ndiaye is away with Senegal ahead of the imminent Africa Cup of Nations.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Everton are likely to set up with an incredibly low block as they seek to frustrate their visitors, with Ødegaard key to unpicking the home defence.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi will be available for the battle despite a recent injury scare, with Arsenal already reliant on their holding midfield dynamo. He’s adjusted brilliantly to English football.
CM: Declan Rice—Whether it be via his box-crashing or set-piece deliveries, Rice has the capacity to be a difference-maker against Everton. The England international offers supreme balance in Arsenal’s engine room.
RW: Bukayo Saka—While not official assists, Saka forced both of the Wolves own goals in last weekend’s narrow triumph. When Arsenal need a source of creativity in crunch moments, he seldom fails to provide.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The Swede has blanked in his last five matches and is at risk of being replaced by Mikel Merino or Gabriel Jesus in the coming weeks if he doesn’t buck up his ideas. He needs to offer more both inside and outside the box.
LW: Eberechi Eze—Arsenal could lean on Gabriel Martinelli’s speed or Leandro Trossard’s intelligence on Merseyside, but it’s possible that Eze will start on the left wing. While not his best role, he’s a potential game-changer.