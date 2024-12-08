Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Premier League
Arsenal continues its Premier League campaign when the side travels to Craven Cottage facing off against Fulham.
Recently a ground where Arsenal would score three goals for fun, last season's loss to the Cottagers on New Year's Eve felt like a massive blow in the title race. If not for the loss, or even the two points dropped at the Emirates Stadium beforehand in August, perhaps the season ends with Mikel Arteta holding the Premier League trophy.
The Gunners, coming in after defeating rival Manchester United, will be motivated to right their wrongs from last season. Fulham though will feel just as motivated given not only last year's results, but how well it's started this season. Marco Silva's team is currently sixth in the league on 22 points, six behind its visitor.
Here's how Arsenal could line up come Sunday's game against Fulham.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The Spaniard kept his fifth clean sheet last time out against Manchester United.
LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko—The Ukrainian starts again with Riccardo Calafiori's availability up in the air.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—The Polish defender gets a second consecutive start after a solid performance against the Red Devils with question marks surrounding Gabriel's fitness.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba won't score an easier goal than he did last time out when Thomas Partey's header went in off his back.
RB: Jurrien Timber—One of the most versatile players in Arsenal's squad has been outstanding so far.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice was already considered one of the best midfielders in the world, but he's making a case for being one of the best corner kick takers as well.
CM: Thomas Partey—The Ghanaian struggled in the first half against Manchester United. He'll have to be better.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The club captain pulls the strings and connects play across the pitch.
LW: Leandro Trossard—The Belgian notably had a hat-trick of assists two seasons ago at Craven Cottage for the Gunners.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz continues to lead the line as the club's leading scorer in the league.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Arsenal's biggest star leads the Premier League in assists (10) through 14 games, two better than next on the list in Mohamed Salah.