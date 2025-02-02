Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City: Premier League
Arsenal host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend as the Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta rivalry is renewed.
Both sides come into the game off the back of winning their final Champions League games of the league phase. Arsenal's win secured the side a place in the round of 16 while Man City's victory secured a place in the knockout stage. Arsenal look to be the most likely challenger to Liverpool's lead, but you can never count out Guardiola's Man City.
Arsenal should be able to field their strongest back line, but there are question marks surrounding David Raya's availability. Mikel Arteta stated he's dealing with a muscular injury after missing out against Girona. He didn't go as far to rule him out for Sunday's game, like he did with Ben White which could be telling.
Here's how Arsenal could line up when Manchester City visit Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya is a question mark to start the game, but Mikel Arteta didn't fully rule him out like he did with Ben White. If he's available, he starts. If not, it'll be Neto.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian gets another start after scoring the winner last time out.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel's set piece dominance will be pivotal against Man City.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba was rested against Girona in the Champions League, so he should be ready to go.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber completes the back four looking to keep a clean sheet at home.
CM: Mikel Merino—Mikel Arteta opts for Merino over Thomas Partey looking to control the pace in midfield while winning important duels.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice starts once again continuing to deliver lethal corner kicks.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain starts looking to be more impactful in the attack.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli starts the game off the left looking to stretch Man City's defense.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—The academy product scored his first Champions League goal last time out with a Bukayo Saka-like finish.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz completes the front line leading the attack.