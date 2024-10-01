Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Champions League
Arsenal faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as the Gunners search for its first win of the campaign.
Mikel Arteta's team was held to a scoreless draw in its first UCL game of the season by Atalanta. On paper, PSG is the team's toughest test at home in the league phase. Dropping more points would put more pressure on a side that's looking to improve on last season's quarterfinal exit. Picking up three points against Luis Enrique's team would be a momentum builder, but it comes down to how Arteta sets up his side.
As Arsenal manager, Arteta is undefeated in the Champions League at home. Here's how Arsenal could line up as it looks to continue that streak.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Champions League (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya–Arsenal's man between the sticks gets the start after conceding two goals to Leicester City.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori–The summer signing is enjoying his start to life at Arsenal looking like a natural fit as a dynamic left-back.
CB: Gabriel–Arsenal's best offensive weapon on set pieces gets the start once again.
CB: William Saliba–One of the first names on the team sheet, Saliba partners Gabriel in one of the world's best defenses.
RB: Jurrien Timber–Timber's return to fitness and strong start to the season gives Arteta numerous options in defense.
CM: Declan Rice–Rice keeps his spot as the left-sided 8, but with Mikel Merino nearing a return he could drop deeper as the holding midfielder moving forward.
CM: Thomas Partey–The Ghanaian's form has improved after a slow start to the season.
CM: Leandro Trossard–Trossard rounds out an unchanged midfield, but Jorginho could get minutes off the bench.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli–Martinelli scored and assisted against Leicester City. He should get the start again as a threat to stretch defenses.
ST: Kai Havertz–No change here either. Havertz leads the line again looking to hold the ball up and create space for the wingers to excel.
RW: Bukayo Saka–Saka starts on the right after assisting in his sixth straight Premier League game.