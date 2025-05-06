Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Champions League Semifinals
Arsenal face the biggest match of their season on Wednesday as they visit Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal.
The Gunners were beaten 1–0 in last week's first leg at the Emirates Stadium as Ousmane Dembele's early strike handed Mikel Arteta's side a frustrating defeat. They must now overturn the deficit at Parc des Princes against a PSG side who rested key personnel at the weekend.
Arteta decided against rotation in the weekend's 2–1 defeat to Bournemouth, starting his preferred XI in an attempt to build momentum. That backfired spectacularly as the Gunners surrendered a one-goal half-time advantage, with drastic improvements needed in France.
Here is how Arsenal could line up in the French capital.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya–– Raya will be frequently worked by PSG's array of attacking wonders, with Arsenal needing a colossal performance from their goalkeeper in order to progress.
RB: Ben White–– Jurrien Timber sustained a knock during the first leg and was not named in Saturday's matchday squad. White could be drafted in to replace the Dutchman if needs must.
CB: William Saliba— Saliba returns to Paris – the city in which he was born – for the second leg and he will be hoping that compatriot Ousmane Dembele, who is an injury doubt, misses out.
CB: Jakub Kiwior— The Poland international is a downgrade on Gabriel but has been generally solid since replacing the injured Brazilian. His standards dropped against Bournemouth at the weekend, however.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly – Lewis-Skelly's confidence and technical ability are astounding for a player so young, with the teenager unlikely to be overawed by the roaring Parc des Prices crowd.
CM: Martin Odegaard – Odegaard took a slight knock at the weekend but is expected to start in France. The skipper was anonymous during the first leg and must offer more in Arsenal's hour of need on Wednesday night.
CM: Thomas Partey – The suspended Partey was an enormous miss during the first leg and Dembele's fourth-minute effort highlighted the space his absence leaves in Arsenal's midfield.
CM: Declan Rice – Partey's presence will allow Rice more creative freedom in Paris and the England international has been in excellent attacking form during recent weeks. He was on the scoresheet again at the weekend.
RW: Bukayo Saka – Arsenal need some trademark Saka magic to turn the tie around and will want the insatiable winger to produce the level he showcased at the Santiago Bernabeu during the quarterfinal.
ST: Mikel Merino – Merino was moved back into midfield during the first leg given the absence of Partey and the injured Jorginho, but the Spaniard could reprise his attacking role against the Ligue 1 champions.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli – Martinelli spurned an excellent opportunity to level proceedings at the Emirates Stadium last week and will need to be more clinical should chances fall his way midweek.