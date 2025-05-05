Will Ousmane Dembele Play vs. Arsenal in Champions League Semifinals?
After a weekend of anxiety and questions regarding Ousmane Dembele's availability for the Champions League semifinals, it looks like there's a chance he's going to play on Wednesday.
Dembele has been Paris Saint-Germain's best player this season and one of the best in all of Europe alongside Mohamed Salah and Raphinha. The Frenchman scored the only goal of the first leg in the 4th minute with a left-footed strike. He was substituted in the second half by Luis Enrique and later diagnosed with a hamstring injury.
After missing PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg, there was a positive update to start the week.
Will Ousmane Dembele Play vs. Arsenal in Champions League Semifinals?
Ousmane Dembele was pictured in first-team training Monday ahead of Wednesday's second leg at the Parc des Princes. A big boost for PSG, and potentially Arsenal's worst nightmare. Given his return to training, it's likely Dembele features in some capacity. Whether Enrique chooses to start Dembele, or bring him on as a second-half substitute, PSG should have their full-strength attack for periods on Wednesday.
PSG certainly have depth with the likes of Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos, but Dembele elevates the team alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. Leading the attack centrally, all three attackers gave Arsenal nightmares with their interchanging runs and dynamism. If he's fit enough to play, but not complete 90 minutes, Enrique could start Dembele and try to put the tie out of reach fast. Or, he can use Dembele as an emergency option off the bench if Arsenal score on the night.
Either way, PSG are favored to advance. The Ligue 1 side have been on a mission in the knockout stage eliminating Stade Brestois 29, Liverpool and Aston Villa. Arsenal looked bewildered and overmatched for most of the first leg. They had opportunities to score, but Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard couldn't capitalize. Mikel Arteta will likely return Mikel Merino to the front three and bring Thomas Partey back into midfield after he served a one-game suspension.